 A year after Cyclone Idai, Zimbabwe still struggling | Africa | DW | 14.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

A year after Cyclone Idai, Zimbabwe still struggling

Cyclone Idai struck southeast Africa in March 2019, killing at least 1,300 people in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi. A year later, DW visited desperate survivors in Zimbabwe, where many are still living in tents.

An aerial view of the destruction of Cyclone Idai

Peter Mutisi, a survivor of Cyclone Idai, struggles to come to terms with his loss each time he visits the place that used to be his residence. His house and 200 others were destroyed when the cyclone swept through the once-bustling township of Kopa Chimanimani, in eastern Zimbabwe. The ruins are now covered by huge rocks that tumbled down from the mountains during the storm. Mutisi's wife has been missing since the cyclone devastated the area, and he doesn't know if she's still alive.

"I lost confidence. We do not know what to do and what next. It is tough when someone loses confidence in life," Mutisi told DW. "For the past 12 months, it was challenging to cope when you do not know what is next. It is punishment on its own."

A reputable businessman in his area before March 2019, Mutisi was left with nothing. He is now trying to pick up the pieces, and runs a grocery store to make ends meet. "Eish! To pick up from zero is very difficult. This disaster did not leave us with anything. Disasters come at different levels and intensity, but the intensity level of Cyclone Idai was too much," he said.

Destruction left behind by Cyclone Idai(MSF/Pablo Garrigos)

Cyclone Idai swept away everything in its path, leaving behind enormous destruction

Read also: Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc across southeastern Africa

Spike in mental health problems

Mental health experts have warned of a surge in post-trauma disorders if psychosocial support is not given to survivors like Mutisi. Some people screened by health agencies working in Chimanimani have shown symptoms of post-trauma disorders that need urgent therapy.

Ruth Verhey, a clinical psychologist from Friendship Bench, a mental health organization now planning to offer support to survivors in Zimbabwe, said post-trauma disorders will not go away on their own. "In the long-term, we will see a low quality of life in people. You can imagine if someone has to constantly avoid certain triggers, certain areas, reminders, and feel bad about themselves," she said. "This can lead to other conditions like depression and anxiety, where people can withdraw from life."

Read also: Cyclone Idai leaves scores dead in Zimbabwe, Mozambique

Little help

Survivors are still living in tents and temporary shelters provided by humanitarian agencies. The government has said that a careful geophysical study has to be carried out to locate suitable and safer places for relocation.

"We have taken a long time to look for a suitable area to relocate people. Most of the settlements are now at risk after the cyclone. Climate change is not going back, so we have to prepare for the future," July Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of local government, told DW.

On the economic front, the eastern region that is well known for flower exports to Europe has also yet to recover from the effects of the cyclone. 

Survivors of Cyclone Idai in tents (Médecins Sans Frontières)

Many survivors in Zimbabwe are housed in tents and are still waiting for support to rebuild their homes

Allan Bailey, a commercial farmer, lost an investment worth half a million US dollars because of the cyclone. He is struggling to restore the infrastructure due to the financial situation in Zimbabwe. He has since launched an online appeal to raise funds for rehabilitation.

"The damage to infrastructure was severe such that we lost our three dams and pumps. Our crop production has drastically fallen, and to recover, we are now concentrating on flower exports that have high returns," said Bailey. "Restoration of the road network and bridges has also allowed transportation of goods to markets." 

Cyclone Idai was one of the worst storms to hit Zimbabwe in recent history and will not be forgotten any time soon. Hundreds of people are still missing, but relatives will still have to wait a while longer for the missing to be declared dead. According to Zimbabwe's laws, an inquiry is necessary for the missing to be declared dead. The inquiry might take long and only prolong the misery of those still seeking a closure to the matter.

  • Breatiz and her three children stand next to a field (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Saving the family

    Beatriz was able to save herself and her children from the floods. On March 15, 2019, the rising waters took the residents of Grudja village by suprise. For three days they took refuge on rooftops or clung to trees while they waited for the water levels to drop.

  • Patients wait in front of a health center (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Health services destroyed

    The health center in Grudja was also devastated by the floods. Drugs and medical equipment were destroyed. An emergency medical team has for now taken over the provision of the health services.

  • Children and women sit outside the school building (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Safety on the school roof

    The roof of the primary school "Nhabziconja 4 de Outubro" served as a rescue point for many survivors. Just weeks after the floods, the school was able to reopen its doors and start classes once again. Many other schools in the region are still closed and reconstruction efforts remain slow.

  • Women wash clothes on the river banks (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Water levels back to normal

    The Revue River in Grudja breached its banks following heavy rainfall brought by the cyclone, flooding large parts of the surrounding land. The water levels have now fallen again and no longer pose a threat to the residents.

  • Regina and her mother-in-law working in a field (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Still missing

    Regina lived in Grudja with her husband and her five children. The floods destroyed their house and their fields. Regina and her husband were able to survive by climbing a tree, but their children were swept away by the floodwaters. Four of them died, one is still missing.

  • Two girls and a woman standing in a field (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Destroyed harvest

    Elisabete Moises, Victoria Jaime and 38-year-old Amelia Daute stand in their ruined maize field. Like many others, they survived by climbing onto the roof of the school. 14 of their neighbors, including 9 children, died in the floods.

  • People line up outside a building (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    From primary school to health center

    In Buzi district, west of Beira, women and children line up to receive medical care from the St John's Ambulance emergency team. This school has been turned into a make-shift health center. Cyclone Idai first made landfall along Mozambique's coastline, hitting the port city of Beira which is home to 500,000 people.

  • Women waiting for seeds (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Queuing for seeds

    In many parts of the country, harvests were destroyed as a result of flooding and heavy rains. The World Health Organization estimates that at least 750,000 people will require food aid this year. In Cafumpe in Gondola district, 50 families received seeds from St John's Ambulance and other local aid organizations to plant maize, beans and cabbage.

  • Women walk past a building where electricians are repairing electricity lines (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Reconstruction efforts underway

    In the neighborhood of Ponta Gea in Beira, life seems to be getting back to normal. The storm destroyed large parts of Mozambique's infrastructure. Here, damaged electricity and telephone lines are being repaired. But in the surrounding countryside, entire villages need to be rebuilt. Many residents still don't have access to clean water and food.

  • A woman lifting an axe to break branches that had fallen on her house (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Picking up the pieces

    53-year-old Helena Santiago works in the backyard of what used to be her house in the neighborhood of CFM-Maquinino in Beira. She lived here with her husband and eight children. When the cyclone hit Beira, Santiago and her family were able to seek refuge in a nearby train station. But their house was completely destroyed by the storm and she doesn't have enough support to help rebuild it.

    Author: Lena Mucha


DW recommends

Cyclone Idai: A race against time

In southeast Africa, the search is on for Cyclone Idai's victims. In Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, people are digging with shovels and their bare hands to find their loved ones. But it's a race against time. (29.03.2019)  

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

International donors have pledged $1.2 billion to help rebuild parts of Mozambique that were devastated by two cyclones in March and April 2019. Many people have lost everything. Here are the stories of the survivors. (04.06.2019)  

Related content

Cyclone Idai leaves scars in minds of survivors 13.03.2020

In March, 2019, Cyclone, Idai ripped through southern Africa, killing more than 1000 people. But part of the damage was in the minds of those who witnessed the disaster up close. DW met with a survivor who lost his wife and home to the storm.

Afrika Senegal Coronavirus Pasteur Institute in Dakar

AfricaLink on Air - 13 March 2020 13.03.2020

Ugandan general arrested for alleged treason +++ Ghana, Gabon and Kenya confirm coronavirus cases +++ South Sudan's highly anticipated cabinet formed +++ One year after Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe: victims of still traumatized

DW News Africa Moderatorin Christine Mhundwa (Artikelbild)

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 13 March 2020 13.03.2020

South Africa: Coronavirus is coming +++ One Year after Cyclone Idai +++ MASA Market for Performing Arts celebrates art in Abidjan

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  