A World Heritage Site in Danger?

Mass tourism in South Tyrol is endangering the unique beauty of the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The region has just 530,000 inhabitants, while as many as 33 million overnight stays are recorded every year.

Too many, according to locals.

Image: BR

Tourism in South Tyrol is getting out of hand. In the high season, villages and mountain passes are completely congested. For many visitors, the dream of seeing the ‘Three Peaks’ up close ends when police are forced to close the mountain’s access road due to overcrowding. Access to another attraction, the Pragser Wildsee lake, is also regulated: An Italian TV series was filmed here around 10 years ago. Then, images of the beauty spot were beamed around the world on social media. Now, too many people want to visit.

Image: BR

Mountain guide Erwin Steiner, a member of the traffic commission, is committed to reducing vehicle traffic -- and preserving the nature that constitutes his livelihood. But there are plans afoot to further expand the tourist infrastructure -- with a view to hosting the 2026 Olympics. Conservationists like architect Marlene Roner are fighting to preserve this World Natural Heritage Site. These two activists team up with representatives of the Alpine Association and local heritage organizations. Against the stunning backdrop of the Dolomites, they adopt a manifesto dedicated to protecting the mountains.

Image: BR

With the South Tyrolean government's Tourism Development Concept 2030+, the debate over how to deal with the region’s natural heritage has grown heated. In particular, the plan to cap the number of beds has met with resistance from the hotel and restaurant industries. What is a World Heritage designation actually worth? Does it really help to protect a unique landscape - or just serve to market it?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 08.02.2024 – 01:15 UTC

THU 08.02.2024 – 04:15 UTC

THU 08.02.2024 – 18:15 UTC

FRI 09.02.2024 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 09.02.2024 – 15:15 UTC

FRI 09.02.2024 – 21:15 UTC

SAT 10.02.2024 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 11.02.2024 – 02:15 UTC

MON 12.02.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5