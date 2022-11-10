A World Cup for 450 Million Arabs

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is probably the most controversial in football history: bribery and corruption claims, workers' rights, human rights. Many football fans think Qatar doesn't deserve to host the tournament.

But maybe it's time to hear from people in the region that finally have a World Cup of their own. Here's why some of them are looking forward to the first World Cup in the Arab world.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 12.11.2022 – 07:15 UTC

SAT 12.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 12.11.2022 – 16:15 UTC

SAT 12.11.2022 – 23:15 UTC

SUN 13.11.2022 – 01:15 UTC

SUN 13.11.2022 – 04:15 UTC

SUN 13.11.2022 – 13:15 UTC

SUN 13.11.2022 – 20:15 UTC

MON 14.11.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 12.11.2022 – 07:15 UTC

SAT 12.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC

MON 14.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3