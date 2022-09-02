 A workout for your legs | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 09.09.2022

In Good Shape

A workout for your legs

Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann shares an exercise for our leg muscles.

Eine schöne arabische Frau, atmen frischen Luft am Strand, Stock-Foto; Copyright: Colourbox

Hyperventilation: Have we forgotten how to breathe? 02.09.2022

IGSD VR Therapie_RBB Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Julian Rossow <julian.rossow@dw.com>

Using VR technology to treat anxiety 02.09.2022

ILLUSTRATION - Eine Frau schaut am 24.04.2016 in einer Wohnung in Berlin ihre Krankheitssymptome im Internet nach (gestellte Szene). Foto: Silvia Marks | Verwendung weltweit

Hypochondria: The fear of being terminally ill 02.09.2022

high angle view of sick child with stomach pain lying on sofa in living room and looking at camera Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Julian Rossow <julian.rossow@dw.com>

Stomachache caused by stress 02.09.2022

DW Sendung Good Shape | Lebensmittelgifte

Everyday foods can be toxic 09.09.2022

Thailaendische Speikobra, Indonesische Speikobra, Speikobra, Spei-Kobra (Naja siamensis), Melken einer Schlange zur Produktion eines Antivenom, Thailand | Indochinese spitting cobra, Siamese Cobra (Naja siamensis), milking a snake for the production of an antivenom, Thailand

Animal toxins can have medical benefits 09.09.2022

Symbolbild | Depression Angststörung

In Good Shape - How to deal with anxiety? 02.09.2022

Fitness-Trainerin Aurelia Damann im Gespräch mit In Good Shape. Tags: Fitness, Aurelia, Trizeps, In Good Shape

Stretches in a sitting position 02.09.2022

Gefährdungszeichen im Kornfeld, Einsatz von Giftstoffen in der Landwirtschaft | Verwendung weltweit

How everyday toxins are a risk to our health 08.09.2022

Toxins lurk in nature. And in dirt and chemicals, which are absorbed by our bodies when we breathe, eat or drink. Even fresh produce can contain poisonous substances. How can we protect ourselves?

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape - Fitness 22.07.2022

Want to find out how fit you are? Looking for vegetarian protein sources for muscle building? Or have you always wondered how much salt you lose when you sweat?

Close-up of man holding head in hand worriedly Sweden, Stockholm, model released, property released Copyright: xMaskotx , MA80443

How to deal with anxiety? 02.09.2022

Lack of social contacts, fear of getting infected or financial worries. Over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a huge impact on the mental health of many people around the world.

Dateiname: Her – Women in Asia Folge 6 (body and mind) Titel: Her – Women in Asia Folge 6 (body and mind) Bildbeschreibungen (1-2 Sätze): Filmstill aus der sechsten Folge der DW -Reihe „Her – Women in Asia“ zum Thema: Körper und Geist Copyright: ©DW Rechte: frei (Still aus einer DW eigenen Produktion) Schlagworte: women, Asia, Yoga, households, jobs, take care

How Body and Mind Work Together 13.04.2022

Our minds and bodies are constantly interacting. Many illnesses, for instance, are sparked or made worse by stress. Illness in turn impacts our emotions. We look at how our minds and bodies influence health and healing.