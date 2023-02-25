With the sea to the right and farmland to the left, the path to Pilsum's lighthouse, one of the best-known landmarks in the historic region of East Frisia, runs along the North Sea dyke. You may get chilly, so be sure to stop off in one of the cozy tearooms to warm up with a piping hot beverage. Try taking your tea in the local style: With cream and Kluntje — rock sugar candy.