We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
At Christmastime, Potsdam gets decked out in modern and traditional decor. The bluish lighting downtown is a modern touch. The Sinterklaas Fest in the Dutch Quarter harks back to the heritage of the Prussian kings.
Send
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Whatsapp
Tumblr
linkedin
stumble
Digg
reddit
Newsvine
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/39oja
You choose a destination in Europe – and we’ll go there for you and share what we discover with you.
The Polish town of Zakopane, sitated amid the High Tatra Mountains, is ideal for skiing and tobogganing. The town is known for its traditional wooden houses and yummy cuisine.
In ‘My little Madrid’, Marcela de la Peña writes all about her home city. In this installment of the Euromaxx extra tour, she takes us around Spain’s capital and reveals insider tips.
There is plenty to do and discover after sunset in Moscow. Be that visiting a circus, a beauty salon, or Moscow’s futuristic-looking Zaryadye Park. The metropolis has much to offer.
Eurovision, film festivals and the royal wedding: Euromaxx looks back at the cultural and emotional highlights of 2018. Plus: a five-minute dish by a Michelin-starred chef. And: a visit to festive Potsdam.
Finnish artist Hannu Huhtamo paints with light. His canvas is darkness. His brushes are flashlights or anything that glows. His paintings are actually time exposure photos.
At Christmastime, Potsdam gets decked out in modern and traditional decor. The bluish lighting downtown is a modern touch. The Sinterklaas Fest in the Dutch Quarter harks back to the heritage of the Prussian kings.
German Michelin-starred chef Robin Pietsch proves that gourmet cuisine doesn't have to take hours to prepare. In just a few minutes, he whips up a Christmas appetizer: beetroot carpaccio and trout.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version