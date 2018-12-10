 A Visit to Festive Potsdam | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 11.12.2018

euromaxx extratour

A Visit to Festive Potsdam

At Christmastime, Potsdam gets decked out in modern and traditional decor. The bluish lighting downtown is a modern touch. The Sinterklaas Fest in the Dutch Quarter harks back to the heritage of the Prussian kings.

A visit to festive Potsdam  

DW Euromaxx - Extratour Weihnachtliches Potsdam (DW)

A visit to festive Potsdam

At Christmastime, Potsdam gets decked out in modern and traditional decor. The bluish lighting downtown is a modern touch. The Sinterklaas Fest in the Dutch Quarter harks back to the heritage of the Prussian kings. 

