euromaxx extratour

A Visit to Festive Potsdam

At Christmastime, Potsdam gets decked out in modern and traditional decor. The bluish lighting downtown is a modern touch. The Sinterklaas Fest in the Dutch Quarter harks back to the heritage of the Prussian kings.

Watch video 04:20 Now live 04:20 mins. Share A visit to festive Potsdam Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/39oja A visit to festive Potsdam

DW recommends

Audios and videos on the topic