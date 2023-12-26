A very wet Christmas in Germany
It's been very far from a white Christmas in many parts of Germany. Heavy rain caused rivers and streams to flood and saw thousands of rescue workers dispatched to help.
Evacuations in Thuringia
The small town of Windehausen in the state of Thuringia was one of the worst affected. Residents were asked to evacuate as all streets there were underwater by Christmas Day evening. Power and sewage was no longer working. Local media report that 400 of the 500 residents had chosen to leave and most were staying elsewhere.
Evacuating Windehausen
Residents were evacuated. It was "just like a bathtub that's been overfilled," Windehausen's mayor told local media.
Sandbags in Lower Saxony
On the evening of Christmas Day hundreds of rescue workers formed a human chain to bring sandbags to a dike in the East Frisia region in the state of Lower Saxony. Dikes near Hollen and Langholt were in danger of breaking due to the heavy rainfall. Rescue workers told local media that their efforts had been successful and the dikes were still standing.
Flood protection gates for Dresden
In the historic city of Dresden, mobile flood protection gates were installed on Christmas afternoon.
Not the worst Dresden has seen
This is not the worst Dresden has recently seen. That was back in August 2002, when the Elbe River flooded, causing parts of the city to be evacuated. Dresden is the capital of the state of Saxony and total damages from the 2002 flooding in the state were estimated at around €9 billion ($10 billion).
Flood alerts in Hesse
Each German state has different alert levels for flooding, with three or four usually the most dangerous and damaging. Hesse has three alert levels and most areas around the Lahn river (pictured here) were only at the first alert level.
When your caravan becomes a houseboat
The Bad Karlshafen gauge on the upper reaches of the Weser river in Hesse reached the highest alert level on Christmas Eve.
More rain for Hesse
Heavy rain continued to fall in the state of Hesse the day after Christmas and weather forecasters said there would be more to come.
Flooded fields in Hanover
The Leine river flooded fields around Marienberg castle in the Hanover area.
Ruhr river floods
After days of heavy rain, the central Ruhr river also flooded in places although by December 26, water levels had also started going back down again, authorities said.
Flood barriers in Regensburg
Historic restaurant, the Wurstkuchl (or "sausage kitchen") has been serving up traditional German fare in Regensburg for 500 years next to the Danube River. It needed protection from rising floodwaters this Christmas.
High water on the Danube
Regensburg's 12th century Stone Bridge is one of the oldest working bridges in Germany. Bridging the Danube river, it has survived numerous floods but has also needed renovation in the recent past.
Amberg streets flooded
The Vils river flows through the middle of the Bavarian city of Amberg and broke its banks over Christmas. By the afternoon of Christmas Day though, the water levels were falling again, local media said.
Sandbags in Duisburg.
In Duisburg, in the state of North Rhine–Westphalia, measures were taken to ensure that the Ruhr dike was not breached. In the city, streets were closed due to flooding.