'A very anxious morning in Beirut': DW's Mohamad Chreyteh

ConflictsLebanon'A very anxious morning in Beirut': DW's Mohamad ChreytehConflictsLebanonBen Fajzullin | Mohamad Chreyteh in Beirut09/18/2024September 18, 2024Following the deaths and injuries caused by the simultaneous explosions of thousands of pagers used by Lebanon's Hezbollah, many of Beirut's schools and public institutions remain shut today. DW's Mohamad Chreyteh reports.