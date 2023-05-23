  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Diversity
SocietySri Lanka

A Tuk-Tuk to freedom

2 hours ago

Amidst the traffic chaos of Sri Lanka: the popular auto-rickshaws, or tuk-tuks. They’re traditionally driven by men. But increasingly, you’ll see a woman at the wheel - and this film is about three of them: Anulawathi, Thushari and Jega.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RlOY

Anulawathi, Thushari and Jega all do the same job: they’re auto rickshaw drivers in Sri Lanka, three women in a sector traditionally dominated by men. Besides being a popular mode of transport, the three-wheeled tuk-tuk also provides these three women with a reliable source of income. All three were left by their husbands and had to find a way to feed themselves and their children. They were forced to challenge societal norms. After all, in Sri Lanka, men are traditioanally seen as the providers. Male tuk-tuk drivers view their female colleagues as rivals. But unsurprisingly, female customers love them. Thushari lives in the capital Colombo. She is a longtime parent and works to support herself and her two daughters. Anuwalathi works in Kandy. She lived abroad for a few years and saved up enough money to buy her own tuk-tuk. Jega is also a single parent. She lives with her son and niece in the tourist resort of Hikkaduwa. All three women earn a steady income from the tuk-tuk business, which brings them closer to their eventual goal - independence and freedom.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yevgeny Prigozhin standing in front of a cemetery for Wagner Group mercenaries

Ukraine updates: Wagner Group reports 10,000 prisoner deaths

Conflicts3 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Isaias Afwerki

Liberator to oppressor: 30 years under Isaias Afwerki

Liberator to oppressor: 30 years under Isaias Afwerki

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

German-made Taurus missile shown in flight during South Korean millitary drills

Why are Germany and South Korea sharing military secrets?

Why are Germany and South Korea sharing military secrets?

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Three red SPD flags fly in front of a group of trees

German SPD struggling as they celebrate 160 years

German SPD struggling as they celebrate 160 years

PoliticsMay 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right)

Fact check: Turkey's Erdogan shows false Kilicdaroglu video

Fact check: Turkey's Erdogan shows false Kilicdaroglu video

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Golfer Brooks Koepka completes his swing on the 18th tee of the PGA

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

SportsMay 22, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the First Baptist North Spartanburg church in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

DeSantis to launch presidential campaign on Twitter

DeSantis to launch presidential campaign on Twitter

Politics6 hours ago02:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Catastrophe9 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage