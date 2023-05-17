  1. Skip to content
Doku " Im Tuktuk zur Freiheit - Sri Lankas Frauen machen mobil"
Image: K22Film
EqualitySri Lanka

A Tuk-Tuk to Freedom - Mobilizing Sri Lanka’s Women

42 minutes ago

Amidst the traffic chaos of Sri Lanka: the popular auto-rickshaws, or tuk-tuks. They’re traditionally driven by men.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P99B
Doku
Image: K22Film

But increasingly, you’ll see a woman at the wheel - and this film is about three of them: Anulawathi, Thushari and Jega.

Anulawathi, Thushari and Jega all do the same job: they’re auto rickshaw drivers in Sri Lanka, three women in a sector traditionally dominated by men. Besides being a popular mode of transport, the three-wheeled tuk-tuk also provides these three women with a reliable source of income.

Doku
Image: K22Film

All three were left by their husbands and had to find a way to feed themselves and their children. They were forced to challenge societal norms. After all, in Sri Lanka, men are traditioanally seen as the providers. Male tuk-tuk drivers view their female colleagues as rivals. But unsurprisingly, female customers love them.

 

Doku
Thushari with her daughterImage: K22Film

Thushari lives in the capital Colombo. She is a longtime parent and works to support herself and her two daughters. Anuwalathi works in Kandy. She lived abroad for a few years and saved up enough money to buy her own tuk-tuk. Jega is also a single parent. She lives with her son and niece in the tourist resort of Hikkaduwa. All three women earn a steady income from the tuk-tuk business, which brings them closer to their eventual goal - independence and freedom.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 24.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 24.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 24.05.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 25.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 26.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 25.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Go to homepage