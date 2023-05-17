A Tuk-Tuk to Freedom - Mobilizing Sri Lanka’s Women
Amidst the traffic chaos of Sri Lanka: the popular auto-rickshaws, or tuk-tuks. They’re traditionally driven by men.
But increasingly, you’ll see a woman at the wheel - and this film is about three of them: Anulawathi, Thushari and Jega.
Anulawathi, Thushari and Jega all do the same job: they’re auto rickshaw drivers in Sri Lanka, three women in a sector traditionally dominated by men. Besides being a popular mode of transport, the three-wheeled tuk-tuk also provides these three women with a reliable source of income.
All three were left by their husbands and had to find a way to feed themselves and their children. They were forced to challenge societal norms. After all, in Sri Lanka, men are traditioanally seen as the providers. Male tuk-tuk drivers view their female colleagues as rivals. But unsurprisingly, female customers love them.
Thushari lives in the capital Colombo. She is a longtime parent and works to support herself and her two daughters. Anuwalathi works in Kandy. She lived abroad for a few years and saved up enough money to buy her own tuk-tuk. Jega is also a single parent. She lives with her son and niece in the tourist resort of Hikkaduwa. All three women earn a steady income from the tuk-tuk business, which brings them closer to their eventual goal - independence and freedom.
