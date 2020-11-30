A thorny legacy: Woody Allen at 85

Allan Stewart Konigsberg started his career as a freelance gag writer while still a teenager, in the early 1950s. Before the decade was out, he was working under the name Woody Allen as a full time comedy writer with the likes of Mel Brooks and Neil Simon. By the early 1960s he had firmly cemented his reputation as gag writer.

By his own estimate, in 1962 alone, he wrote 20,000 jokes. But that was only the beginning of his career. From TV shows like the Ed Sullivan Show and the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village, Manhattan, he metamorphosed into what we know him as today: Woody Allen has become a household name as one of the 20th century's most influential filmmakers.

Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Kate Winslet, Joaquin Phoenix, and again and again Scarlett Johansson — the crème de la crème of Hollywood stars have played in films by the renowned screenwriter and director.

But his career has also been dogged by controversy.

A career that spans decades: Woody Allen in 2019

Woody Allen has tapped the collective themes of the 20th century

Born in the Bronx on December 1, 1935, Allen is a true all-rounder. Not only has he written numerous successful plays, entertained the world with his jokes and filled his trophy cabinet with evidence of his filmmaking prowess — including four Oscars, a few Golden Globes, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award — he's also an accomplished clarinetist, playing in The Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band which has been touring around the world.

According to the biographer Stephan Reimertz, Allen has negotiated "the collective themes of the 20th century" in his oeuvre of over 50 films.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'A Rainy Day in New York' (2019) Audiences had to wait a long time to see Allen's most recent movie. Although the romantic comedy starring Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet was originally filmed in 2017, it didn't appear in cinemas until mid-2019, and then only in Europe. Amazon Prime had first planned to release the film on its platform, but then ended its agreement with the director after accusations of abuse came to light.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'To Rome with Love' (2012) Following the repeated accusations by Allen's adopted daughter, Timothee Chalamet returned his fee for "A Rainy Day in New York." The stories of abuse, disputed by the director, also overshadowed the already released 2012 film "To Rome with Love." Actress Greta Gerwig, who starred in the film, also later said that she regretted having worked on this project with Woody Allen.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Midnight in Paris' (2011) This film came out before the accusations of abuse came to light in 2014. The movie won Woody Allen another Oscar. The script was co-written by the leading star Owen Wilson and saw him travel through time. The romance-turned-fantasy set-up was an homage to the roaring 20s in Paris, with appearances from artistic legends such as Picasso and Salvador Dali.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' (2008) Rome, Paris, London, and before that Barcelona — the beginning of the millennium saw the US director turn his gaze to Europe. "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" has an all-star cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who all portray New Yorkers. According to the Spiegel magazine, Allen is only able to produce "picturesque postcard cliches" of cities that aren't New York.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Match Point' (2005) After a slate of weaker productions which left audiences with the impression that Allen was simply reproducing the same old story, the director amazed the film world in 2005 once again. "Match Point" was neither a comedy, nor New Yorker navel-gazing, but rather a razor-sharp staging of a crime thriller. The young Scarlett Johansson began her rise to global stardom with this film.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Crimes and Misdemeanors' (1989) Woody Allen exhibited his talent for portraying drama and comedy with the movie "Crimes and Misdemeanors" from 1989. An array of different stories and characters are perpetually interwoven through a series of humorous and romantic moments. As is often the case with Woody Allen productions, the perfectly cast actors made sure that the movie was a joy to watch.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Radio Days' (1987) An homage to the bygone days of radio, the 1987 movie "Radio Days" portrays a Jewish family in the New York neighborhood of Queens who regularly gather round the radio during the 1930s and 1940s. Sport broadcasts, news, game shows and music are part of everyday life. An affectionate, slightly romanticized, but always humorous view of a lost era.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Hannah and her Sisters' (1986) In "Hannah and her Sisters" Woody Allen came closest to his goal of giving a film philosophical depths. The piece is also a great example of how Woody Allen portrays women in film. Next to Mia Farrow and her husband (Michael Caine) there are also shining performances from Barbara Hershey, Carrie Fisher, Dianne Wiest and Maureen O'Sullivan. Allen himself appears in the film too.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'The Purple Rose of Cairo' (1985) It was Mia Farrow who made the film with her career-defining performance as the young waitress Cecilia in "The Purple Rose of Cairo." Unhappy with her life, Cecilia seeks an escape through the world of film. She eventually meets her movie hero on one of her many trips to the cinema. The actors that Cecilia sees on the big screen also appear in her life.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Zelig' (1983) Allen amazed audiences with the 1983 production "Zelig," a masterpiece full of cinematographic and narrative surprises. Allen plays the role of Leonard Zelig in 1920s New York, a weak, helpless character who adapts to his surroundings, emotionally, but also physically. It's a sensitive piece about opportunism. Mia Farrow, Allen's then new real-life partner, appears at his side.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Stardust Memories' (1980) Woody Allen used this picture to document his first artistic crisis. A brooding individual in real life, Allen didn't see himself then as a comedian first and foremost. One of his biggest idols was Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. "Stardust Memories" attests to this cinematic identity crisis. There are of course also moments of laughter, as can be seen with Marie-Christine Barrault.

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Manhattan' (1979) The masterpiece "Manhattan" is, for many, Woody Allen's best movie of all time. The romantic comedy, which is also one of the most beautiful depictions of New York, stars, alongside director and leading man Woody Allen, his then partner Diane Keaton and the young Meryl Streep (photo).

Woody Allen: A selection of films 'Annie Hall' (1977) The New Yorker was already known as a comedy genius and a rebellious jokester on the stage and in front of the camera by the time he released his sixth directorial production in 1977. But "Annie Hall" was different. With this film Woody Allen discovered himself again. He gave his characters psychological depth while making sure they remained incredibly funny. Author: Verena Greb



"It reflects the middle class with its complexes such as money, sex, culture and psychoanalysis, with their ever-new tests of self-esteem. According to the plebeian tradition of comedy, he finds those general human fears of failure in the seemingly small everyday problems of the middle class, downfall and death," wrote Reimertz.

Allen's films are often set in the metropolis of New York — such as Manhattan (1979), Broadway Danny Rose (1984), Everyone says: I love you (1999), Blue Jasmine (2013) or A Rainy Day in New York (2019). Allan Stewart Konigsberg knew the city from childhood, having grown up in New York's Jewish neighborhood Flatbush in Brooklyn.

Turning the camera on filmmakers and the movie industry

At the beginning of the new millennium, the aged Allen relocated his films primarily to European metropolises such as Barcelona, Paris or Rome.

In his 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York, however, he moved back to his hometown. This film, like his most recent Rifkin's Festival (2020), revolves around the film business. While in A Rainy Day in New York a student for a university newspaper is allowed to interview an aging star director in Manhattan, the new comedy is set at the San Sebastian Film Festival — the location of the actual world premiere in 2020.

Shooting a new movie in Spain in 2019, Allen wears his trademark horn-rimmed glasses

It is not uncommon for Woody Allen movies to feature the film industry. The most famous example of this is one of his earlier films, The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985). In the movie, reality and film world merge with one another, as the cinema screen, which actually separates both levels, becomes permeable.

Accusations of sexual molestation cast a shadow on his oeuvre

But his image as a productive artist and excellent filmmaker has been damaged, especially in recent years by an allegation that stems from his private life. His former partner, Mia Farrow, accused Allen of sexual abusing their adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in the 1990s. Allen has always denied the accusation. He lost custody of Dylan due to the accusations, but was never convicted of sexual abuse. Several investigations concluded that there was no credible evidence of sexual abuse.

When Dylan Farrow repeated the allegation in 2014 in an open letter posted on a New York Times blog, the industry began a rethink, spurred by the emerging #MeToo debate since 2017.

Well-known actresses and actors turned their backs on Allen, including Colin Firth and Natalie Portman. Others have also expressed their regret about working with him. Timothée Chalamet (A Rainy Day in New York, 2019) even decided to donate his fee to the "Time's up" movement, which campaigns against sexual harassment and abuse.

Mia Farrow and daugther Dylan have accused Woody Allen of sexual abuse

The romantic comedy with Chalamet in one of the leading roles was part of a deal between Amazon Studios and Allen, which the US group initially broke in 2018 because of allegations of abuse. In the USA the film was not shown in theaters; it was only released through video-on-demand in October 2020. In Europe it started in 2019. Woody Allen is taking legal action against Amazon Studios.

Book releases, concerts affected

The renewed allegations triggered a public response to his music and writing, too. In 2017, activists from the women's rights group Femen disrupted a concert the clarinettist was giving with his band in the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie.

His book publications suffered more severely in the US than in Germany. Allen's US publisher Hachette cancelled the April 2020 publication of his memoir Apropos of Nothing, while the German Rowohlt publishers' translation appeared as planned.

Hachette publishing house employees went on strike in early March in New York and Boston to force the decision. Dylan Farrow's brother, Ronan Farrow, who is estranged from his father and who published a bestseller about the Weinstein scandal with Hachette, also spoke out against publishing the Allen memoir in the US. Dylan Farrow was pleased with the Hachette staff solidarity action, as she announced on Twitter:

Not everyone turned away

The actress Scarlett Johansson has continued to publicly stand by Allen. To a large extent she owes him her Hollywood career — she worked with him in three of his films, Match Point (2005), Scoop (2006) and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). In a 2019 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she said she believed in his innocence, "I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him any time." Later she clarified her comments in another interview with Vanity Fair to stress that she couldn't be the judge of what actually happened between Allen and Farrow: "I don't know any more than any other person knows."

Scarlett Johansson with Woody Allen in Cannes in 2005, for the premiere of 'Match Point'

Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds in 2010 and Django Unchained in 2013) has also not refused to work with Allen; he is playing the role of Death in the director's new romantic comedy.

The fact that Elle Fanning, who starred in Allen's 2019 A Rainy Day in New York, did not donate her earnings to charity, unlike co-star Timothee Chalamet, could be seen as a statement of support for the director. Jude Law, who also acted in the film that was shot in 2017, publicly defended the fact that he had accepted to work with the director, saying enough had been said and that it was a "private affair."

Woody Allen biographer Stephan Reimertz has described him as "wispy, a nervous wreck, intellectual, enfant terrible, hysteric, womanizer, philosopher and cult figure." As the filmmaker turns 85, he definitely looks back at a conflicted legacy.

Translated from German by Carl Holm and Dagmar Breitenbach.