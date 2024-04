04/04/2024 April 4, 2024

Ukrainian authorities say about 30 percent of the country is contaminated by Russian landmines, unexploded ordnance and other explosives. They pose a threat to civilian life and make land off-limits for farming. Among the most contaminated regions are Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Kharkiv. DW spoke with Oleksandr Lobov, a Mine Action Specialist with the UN Development Programme in Ukraine.