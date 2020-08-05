A tale of sex und crime: Just who are the Nibelungs?

A bromance sets a chain of events in motion that eventually culminates in the extinction of an entire people. Such are the affairs of men.

But the women in the Song of the Nibelungs hardly set a shining example either: After a proud queen publicly humiliates her equally proud sister-in-law, the latter cooks up a plan to murder her rival's husband. That unfortunate man is Siegfried; his wife: Kriemhild.

In the end, one of the very few to survive the carnage is Kriemhild's second husband Etzel, also named Attila. Yes, as in Attila the Hun. He ends up eating his son's heart and drinking wine out of his skull. Not of his own design though, but his wife's. The gruesome tale ends with these words in Middle High German: "hie hât daz maer ein ende: daz ist der Nibelunge nôt." (The tale ends here: This is the downfall of the Nibelungs).

Heroes from a different time

A sense of looming disaster is palpable throughout the saga. A young warrior slays a dragon, bathes in the creature's blood and becomes invulnerable — nearly. Legend has it that that happened just a few kilometers up the River Rhine from DW headquarters in Bonn, in the "Seven Mountains." Seen from a distance, the chain of hills is said to resemble the spikes on the back of a reclining monster.

With its 2,400 verses, the Germanic tale of heroes by an unknown author can be dated with some certainty from between 1200 and 1205 because the text includes references to specific events in those years. And although the greater part of the story is set in the Rhineland, geographical references indicate that the epic was penned in the Danube region, somewhere between Passau, Vienna and Esztergom in present-day Hungary.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs The Nibelungs on stage Love, hate, murder and greed for power: The medieval Nibelungenlied, or Song of the Nibelungs, contains all the components of a thriller. It still inspires writers and directors. From the 18th to the 28th of July, the saga will be performed at the Nibelungen Festival in Worms. The open-air spectacle has taken place every summer since 2002, with Worms Cathedral as an imposing backdrop.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs Worms – Home to Kriemhild and Gunther The decision to stage the Nibelungen Festival in Worms makes perfect sense. This is where the saga begins, when Kriemhild, a member of the Burgundian royal house like her brothers Gunther, Gernot and Giselher, has a fateful dream. The royal court no longer exists, but the thousand-year-old Worms Cathedral does. The square in front of its north portal was used for jousting in the Nibelungenlied.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs A hero from Xanten Xanten is where Siegfried starts off for Worms to woo Kriemhild. No traces can be found of his royal castle, but that does not keep the town from marketing its hero and the saga. The Siegfried Museum takes you through the history of the Nibelungenlied and its reception over 600 years, and if you want to explore the town, you can take the Nibelungen Express to see Xanten's other sights.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs A visit to the dragon Fafnir When he travels to Worms, Siegfried already has many adventures behind him. On one of them he slew the dragon Fafnir. Siegfried bathed in its blood, which rendered him invulnerable – except for a spot on his back where a linden leaf had fallen. This story is linked to the Drachenfels, or Dragon's Rock, a hill near Königswinter. A 13-meter-long stone dragon near its summit is a reminder of it.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs A memorial to Wagner's Nibelungen A shady path that winds around Nibelung Hall leads to the dragon statue. This temple-like hall was opened in 1913 to mark the hundredth birthday of the famous composer Richard Wagner, who based the four operas of his Ring Cycle – Das Rheingold, Die Walküre, Siegfried and Götterdämmerung – on the Nibelungenlied. Twelve large murals commemorate his work.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs A fairy-tale castle And there is more to see on the Drachenfels in the Siebengebirge uplands. Schloss Drachenburg is a 19th century manor built like a fairy-tale castle with a Nibelung room. Ten impressive murals from the saga decorate the room, to which the men used to retire to smoke. The master of the house wanted the murals to express loyalty to the state, political convictions and manliness.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs In Worms, the tragedy takes its course In Worms, Siegfried is allowed to marry Kriemhild, but first has to help the Burgundians in their military campaigns and defeat the powerful queen Brunhild. She wants revenge on Siegfried. Hagen von Tronje, the king's advisor, promises to kill the hero. In Worms, besides the cathedral, many street names, monuments and buildings such as the Nibelung Tower (pictured) commemorate the epic.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs Murder in Grasellenbach Hagen could have murdered Siegfried at Siegfried's Fountain in Grasellenbach, stabbing him with a spear in his only vulnerable spot. Scheming yet fiercely true to his king, Hagen is one of the epic's most vivid characters. The term “Nibelung loyalty” was misused by the Nazis to mean unquestioning loyalty to the Third Reich. That makes it hard to erect visible monuments to the saga.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs The Nibelungenlied meets Rhine romanticism We often have to make do with looking at the scenery where the saga is set. That's not so bad, because it is often well worth a trip. The first part of the saga, until Siegfried's death, takes place mainly in the Rhineland. The Upper Middle Rhine Valley, with its many castles, vineyards and half-timbered houses, is especially beautiful. In 2002 it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs A treasure in the Rhine? After Siegfried's death, his widow Kriemhild receives the hoard, or treasure, which he had taken from the legendary King Nibelung. Hagen senses danger, steals the treasure and throws it into the Rhine. No one knows where, but many treasure-hunters have tried to find it — so far, to no avail. This bronze statue of Hagen on the banks of the Rhine in Worms recalls his deed.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs A tragic ending along the Danube But Hagen cannot avert calamity. Kriemhild plots revenge. She marries Etzel, king of the Huns, lures the Burgundians to his court and kills all of them. The area between Passau (pictured), Vienna and Gran, or Esztergom, in Hungary is depicted with great local knowledge in the second part of the saga, while the description of the Rhine is more vague.

Tracing the Song of the Nibelungs Prunn Castle and the Nibelungenlied That local knowledge suggests that the saga originated in the Danube area. There are only twelve complete manuscripts. One of them is what is called the “Prunner Codex”. It is now in the Bavarian State Library in Munich, but it was found in Prunn Castle near Regensburg. In the exhibition “Prunn Castle and the Nibelungenlied" visitors can immerse themselves in the world of the Nibelungs. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



That's the easy part. More complex is the fact that the saga exists in at least nine different text versions, plus further poetic and prose writings scattered throughout the Germanic lands. These differ widely in the characters' names, qualities and deeds.

That only stands to reason, for the story at the root of the tale dates not from the 13th but from the 5th century A.D. and was carried forth in a purely oral tradition by traveling minstrels for eight centuries. In fact, even by the time of the initial historic event — the downfall of the first German kingdom on the Rhine in the year 436 — central protagonists like Siegfried and the dragon had already been around as legends for ages.

Nibelungs as far as the eye can see

Traces of the epic can be found everywhere in German geography and culture. In the state of Hesse, the "Nibelung Train" goes to several communities mentioned in the story. At Worms on the Rhine, the scene of much of the action, the "Nibelung Festival" has taken place every year since 2003 — or nearly every year: The 2020 edition was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a quieter setting, in far-off Antarctica, the "Nibelung Valley" stretches across a vast expanse of ice-free tundra.

The Hagen Statue in Worms shows the warrior tossing die Nibelung treasure into the Rhine

The German language is rife with Nibelung references, too. In olden times, "Nibelungen-Treue" (Nibelung loyalty) stood for the unconditional loyalty of a lord for his vassals or allies. Kriemhield's brothers would thus rather die than release her husband's murderer, Hagen. So it goes in the Song of the Nibelungs. Much later, in the Third Reich, "Nibelungen-Treue" came to stand for the unconditional loyalty of a people to their "Führer," even — or specifically — in the case of impending catastrophe.

The Nibelung saga has been filmed several times, beginning with director Fritz Lang, who brought it to the silent screen in 1924. Now, after the huge success of Game of Thrones, the world is ready for another filming, says producer Nico Hofmann.

The most famous version, however, is The Ring of the Nibelung by the composer and librettist Richard Wagner. In it, he undertook to tell the entire history of the world, from beginning to end. 2020 was supposed to be the year of a new staging of the opera tetralogy at the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth. Then, a force stronger than the magical ring intervened: the coronavirus, leading to the cancellation of the season.

Pretty confusing, those Nibelungs…

Wagner, incidentally, based his text not so much on the German Song of the Nibelungs as on the Icelandic version, the Poetic Edda, which also dates from the 13th century. The Vikings had taken the tale along when they settled Iceland five centuries earlier.

According to the story, Siegfried comes from Xanten on the lower Rhine

In the Icelandic tale, Nibelungs are dwarfs who mine gold in a subterranean realm, thus accumulating the world's biggest treasure. "Nibelung" is related to the German word "Nebel" (fog or mist), indicating that the people in reference came from a foggy region or that they themselves are somehow shrouded in mystery.

But in the epic poem in Middle High German, the Nibelungs are — at first, at least — the characters Schilbung and Nibelung, sons of a king. Locked in an inheritance dispute, they ask Siegfried to arbitrate. They're discontented with his proposed solution, though, and in the following altercation there's only one survivor: Siegfried — and he, now in possession of the fortune, is himself a "Nibelung." After his own demise, the treasure is passed on to the people of his widow Kriemhild at the court in Worms, making them "Nibelungs."

It's enough to make one's head spin. But consider that nowadays, a tale relayed by word of mouth can become distorted within hours or even minutes. The Nibelung saga, however, was propagated in an oral tradition for eight hundred years. No wonder it turns up in various versions and that in it, heathen customs alternate with Christian ones, and supernatural beings and courtly personages share the same names, exist in parallel versions or merge into one another.

Just a few miles upstream from DW headquarters in Bonn: The "Drachenfels" (Dragon Rock) is called the world's most often climbed mountain

Siegfried: a glorious hero?

Just what kind of guy is this Siegfried, the shining hero? In Wagner's version, he's not all that clever. Nor does he need to be, as he has both fearlessness and strength to his advantage — and a special sword with which he can slay a dragon. Afterwards, he discovers that dragon blood makes his skin impenetrable.

Anyone who spends time under the shower knows though that there's one part of the epidermis that is difficult to reach with one's hands: between the shoulder blades. Dragon blood does not touch that zone of Siegfried's body either, with fatal outcome.

In one version of the story, a leaf from a lime tree happens to fall on that part of his back, insulating it from dragon blood and rendering him vulnerable there. However this German version of the "Achilles' heel" came about: Siegfried's lovely wife Kriemhild naively sews a garment for her godlike husband that is adorned at that spot with a cross. So the villain Hagen, in on the secret, can aim with precision and stab Siegfried in the back.

With a little help from his friend

But why in the world would one want to murder the shining hero? Enter Brunhild from a kingdom to the North. To claim Kriemhild as his bride, Siegfried first obliges himself to help her brother Gunther in matters of love and war. Specifically, Gunther has set his sights on the beautiful Brunhild.

But there's a catch: She's not just beautiful, but strong as well, and will only give herself to a man who can prevail over her in battle. It would take a stronger man than Gunther. Someone like Siegfried. And at Gunter's side, rendered invisible by a magical cloak — part of the Nibelung spoils — Siegfried does in fact vanquish Brunhild without her knowing it.

Does the treasure still lie on the Rhine's riverbed, where Hagen let it sink?

Next catch: Gunter has to consummate the marriage, but Brunhild, still unconvinced, doesn't make it easy. She not only keeps her newlywed husband at bay; she leaves him dangling from the wall all night, hung up by her belt. So who comes to the rescue in Gunther's hour of humiliation? Siegfried, of course. Invisible again, he overpowers Brunhild in the bridal chamber, lets her think that it's Gunther, and makes off with her belt and ring. (There are also variations to this part of the story, to which we need not go into further detail at this point.)

Typically German?

Those very personal items, belt and ring, end up in the possession of Siegfried's spouse Kriemhild. To demonstrate her higher social status, she brandishes them in full public display. The injury to Brunhild's pride could not be greater. It's an insult that can only be rectified by Siegfried's death. She hatches a plan with Hagen, and he does the deed.

Scene of the argument: the Worms Cathedral, where Kriemhild confronts Brunhild with the truth

Kriemhild goes into mourning and swears revenge. And gets it 26 years later, at the court of her second husband Etzel (Attila) — though she herself is a victim of the ensuing melee that takes the lives of the entire Burgundian court and people.

Further ramifications of the tale will have to be explored another time. But one thing is clear: The Song of the Nibelungs is not for the faint of heart. And clearly anything but politically correct, particularly with regard to gender stereotypes.

But is the tale archetypically, paradigmatically, iconically German? Not necessarily: Homer's Ilias and many a Shakespearean play also generate more corpses than heroes.