A synagogue on wheels tours Germany

To make Jewish life visible and break down prejudice, a mobile synagogue is now rolling across Germany. The "Mizwa Mobil" also offers space for prayers and services.

A delivery van converted into a synagogue that is touring through Germany: That's the idea behind the project "Mizwa Mobil" (mobile mitzvah).

The first synagogue of its kind in Germany, the van took off from Berlin on Sunday. In the coming months, it will roll across the country and make Jewish culture accessible.

Project aims to reduce prejudice

The project was initiated by Berlin's Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish community. "The mobile synagogue has a dual function," Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, founder and chairman of the community, told DW. By driving out to new locations, it creates an opportunity for the local population to find out about Jewish life and traditions, and it also promotes mutual exchange. "Many people don't dare to go to Jewish community centers," added Teichtal.

By meeting with different people, the team of the "Mizwa Mobil" hopes to reduce their fears of contact. Those who are interested in finding out more about Jewish life can ask questions, watch video presentations and find brochures on a wide variety of topics.

Amid reports of growing antisemitism in recent years, Teichtal's goal is to reduce prejudice by promoting knowledge and tolerance, he says.

According to Teichtal, who was born in New York and has been living in Berlin for 26 years, the Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch movement can be described as more than "just" an Orthodox group within Judaism: "We are Orthodox and open," emphasizes Teichtal, adding: "We respect all people."

Experience Jewish rituals

Beyond the educational initiative, the "Mizwa Mobil" will actually serve as a synagogue, providing space for prayer and Jewish services. According to Teichtal, the aim is to enable Jews everywhere in Germany to experience their religious practice.

This includes the Jewish festivals such as Purim, which began on March 6. "On the occasion of the Purim festival, we will distribute packages to people who have fled [their home country]. There will be a clown; there will be a good atmosphere."

The "Mizwa Mobil" was an initiative of three families from the community. The van and its conversion into a mobile synagogue cost a total of around €100,000 ($107,000).

The vehicle is equipped with a small reference library, its own Torah scroll and phylacteries.

Among the passengers is Rabbi Mendel Brandwine from New York, who will hold services. The van will head to various selected locations where Jewish people live, but that don't have any local synagogues.

Tefillin, or phylacteries, consist of two black leather boxes containing Hebrew parchment scrolls and straps, as worn by this man praying in the 'Mizwa Mobil' Image: Christian Ditsch/epd/picture alliance

Educational work in schools and public places

Teichtal reports that there is already a strong interest for the "Mizwa Mobil," and he has received inquiries from many city administrations and municipalities. The mobile synagogue will visit public spaces as well as in schools.

However, the exact locations of the "Mizwa Mobil" will only be announced at short notice.

This is part of the safety concept of the mobile synagogue. "We have to observe the safety regulations, but we also don't want to lose visibility," said Teichtal. After all, visibility is important to ensure a lively, positive future of Jewish life and togetherness in Germany.

This article was originally written in German.