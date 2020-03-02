 A strange birthplace of German literature | Music | DW | 05.03.2020

Music

A strange birthplace of German literature

This program in Herne's Church of the Cross conveys the feelings and experiences of people who found themselves in a forever war in the 1600s — the Thirty Years' War. 

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: The Squash Hut, part one

Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music, updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time we visit the Early Music Days in Herne for a program named "The Squash Hut" and revolving around eyewitness accounts of the Thirty Years' War in the 1600s and its aftermath — rendered in poetry set to music.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: The Squash Hut, part two

Part one:

Seventh-century German literature had a strange birthplace: In Königsberg, on the eastern edge of the German lands, in the yard of the local organist named Heinrich Albert, a hut covered with squash foliage was where the foremost poets of the day gathered to exchange ideas about art and music and to cultivate poetry. 

Many of those poems were set to music, including eyewitness accounts of wartime, where glory gives way to reflection over devastation. 

Presented in this and the following Concert Hours, the program has five parts: "War," "Longing for Peace in the light of passing time," "Temporary truce," "Fear, deprivation, death, destruction: the aftermath of war" and "Germany longs for peace."  

In it, the soprano Dorothee Mields is joined by the nine-member Hathor Consort. The ensemble's director, Romina Lischka, explained the name: "Hathor is the ancient Egyptian goddess of music and dance. She also accompanies the dead to the afterlife.

Often depicted as a cow, she's the goddess of fertility and an earth mother. But Hathor has many different functions: She's also the goddess of music. Early music is based in the Renaissance. The Renaissance refers back to ancient Greece, and ancient Greece actually refers back to the Egyptian period. So I chose a name that goes back to the roots of civilization."

Church of the Cross in Herne (Imago/W.Otto)

The performance comes from the Church of the Cross in Herne

Samuel Scheidt 
Galliarda Battaglia (Battle Galliard) 
Paduan Dolorosa (Sad Pavan)  
Coranto Dolorosa (Sad Courante) 

Heinrich Schütz 
Es steh Gott auf (God stands), SWV 356 
Siehe wie fein und lieblich ist's (See how fine and lovely it is), SWV 48 

Heinrich Albert 
Mit der Zeit ich kommen bin (Time brought me) 
Mensch, ich kann es leichtlich gläuben (Man, I can easily believe it) 
Sieh mich an (Look at me) 
Die Zeit und wir vergehn (We and time pass) 
Ich und meine Blätter wissen (I and my leaves know)  
Jetzund liebet (Love now) 
Auf und springet (Stand up and jump) 
In seiner liebsten Armen (In his loving arms) 
Mein liebstes Seelchen, lasst uns leben (My dearest soul, let us live) 

Johann Bach 
Unser Leben ist ein Schatten (Our life is a shadow)  

Andreas Hammerschmidt 
Gagliard  
Sarabande 
Ballet Accelerando  

Johann Nauwach 
Jetzund kömpt die Nacht herbey (Nighttime falls now) 

performed by:
Dorothee Mields, soprano
Hathor Consort 
Romina Lischka, conductor 
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 16, 2019

Heinrich Schütz

Heinrich Schütz

 

Part two:

The motto of the most recent Early Music Days in Herne was "Understanding and Confusing," and it revolved around music with a message, from the heartfelt and the authentic to fake news. 

This concert is based on authentic sources of information on the Thirty Years' War — in the form of poetry. Romina Lischka, director of the Hathor Consort, explained how the poets transformed feelings and experiences not into words of pathos, but rather into objectified reporting: "We have eyewitness accounts by soldiers and priests who write about really horrible things. But they do so in a very neutral, sometimes dispassionate way. Paradoxically, this music is very much alive, and it enables us to directly feel what they felt." 

Another example of the experience of war transformed into music is the Mass in Time of War by Joseph Haydn. It dates from 1796, when Napoleon's armies were winning victories in Italy and Germany. Haydn includes martial sounds throughout the mass, and in the Agnus Dei, one hears the sound of the timpani, culminating in a rousing "Dona Nobis Pacem" (Grant Us Peace). 

Romina Lischka (Marisa Vranjes)

Romina Lischka directs and performs in the Hathor Consort

Heinrich Albert 
Ich steh in Angst und Pein (I stand in fear and pain) 
Das Leid ist hier (Suffering is here) 
Lobet Gott in seinem Heiligtum (Praise God in His holiness) 

Johann Hermann Schein 
In Seuffzen tief, in Traurigkeit (In deep sighs and sadness) 
Threnus 
Lehre uns bedenken (Teach us to consider) 

Samuel Scheidt 
Paduan  
Canzon Cornetto
Canzon ad Imitatione Bergamasca Angelica 

Heinrich Schütz 
Verleih uns Frieden (Grant us peace), SWV 354  

Michael Jacobi 
Jauchzet, jauchzet, alle Welt (Rejoice, rejoice, all the world) 

performed by:
Dorothee Mields, soprano
Hathor Consort 
Romina Lischka, conductor 
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 16, 2019
Joseph Haydn
Missa in tempore belli (Mass in time of war), Hob. XXII:9: Gloria, Credo, Agnus Dei (excerpt) 

performed by:
Dorothea Röschmann, soprano
Elisabeth von Magnus, mezzo-soprano
Herbert Lippert, tenor
Oliver Widmer, baritone
Arnold Schoenberg Chorus
Concentus musicus Vienna
Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor
on Teldec 0630-13146-2  

 

