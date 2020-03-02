A strange birthplace of German literature

Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music, updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time we visit the Early Music Days in Herne for a program named "The Squash Hut" and revolving around eyewitness accounts of the Thirty Years' War in the 1600s and its aftermath — rendered in poetry set to music.

Part one:

Seventh-century German literature had a strange birthplace: In Königsberg, on the eastern edge of the German lands, in the yard of the local organist named Heinrich Albert, a hut covered with squash foliage was where the foremost poets of the day gathered to exchange ideas about art and music and to cultivate poetry.

Many of those poems were set to music, including eyewitness accounts of wartime, where glory gives way to reflection over devastation.

Presented in this and the following Concert Hours, the program has five parts: "War," "Longing for Peace in the light of passing time," "Temporary truce," "Fear, deprivation, death, destruction: the aftermath of war" and "Germany longs for peace."

In it, the soprano Dorothee Mields is joined by the nine-member Hathor Consort. The ensemble's director, Romina Lischka, explained the name: "Hathor is the ancient Egyptian goddess of music and dance. She also accompanies the dead to the afterlife.

Often depicted as a cow, she's the goddess of fertility and an earth mother. But Hathor has many different functions: She's also the goddess of music. Early music is based in the Renaissance. The Renaissance refers back to ancient Greece, and ancient Greece actually refers back to the Egyptian period. So I chose a name that goes back to the roots of civilization."

The performance comes from the Church of the Cross in Herne

Samuel Scheidt

Galliarda Battaglia (Battle Galliard)

Paduan Dolorosa (Sad Pavan)

Coranto Dolorosa (Sad Courante)

Heinrich Schütz

Es steh Gott auf (God stands), SWV 356

Siehe wie fein und lieblich ist's (See how fine and lovely it is), SWV 48

Heinrich Albert

Mit der Zeit ich kommen bin (Time brought me)

Mensch, ich kann es leichtlich gläuben (Man, I can easily believe it)

Sieh mich an (Look at me)

Die Zeit und wir vergehn (We and time pass)

Ich und meine Blätter wissen (I and my leaves know)

Jetzund liebet (Love now)

Auf und springet (Stand up and jump)

In seiner liebsten Armen (In his loving arms)

Mein liebstes Seelchen, lasst uns leben (My dearest soul, let us live)

Johann Bach

Unser Leben ist ein Schatten (Our life is a shadow)

Andreas Hammerschmidt

Gagliard

Sarabande

Ballet Accelerando

Johann Nauwach

Jetzund kömpt die Nacht herbey (Nighttime falls now)

performed by:

Dorothee Mields, soprano

Hathor Consort

Romina Lischka, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 16, 2019

Heinrich Schütz

Part two:

The motto of the most recent Early Music Days in Herne was "Understanding and Confusing," and it revolved around music with a message, from the heartfelt and the authentic to fake news.

This concert is based on authentic sources of information on the Thirty Years' War — in the form of poetry. Romina Lischka, director of the Hathor Consort, explained how the poets transformed feelings and experiences not into words of pathos, but rather into objectified reporting: "We have eyewitness accounts by soldiers and priests who write about really horrible things. But they do so in a very neutral, sometimes dispassionate way. Paradoxically, this music is very much alive, and it enables us to directly feel what they felt."

Another example of the experience of war transformed into music is the Mass in Time of War by Joseph Haydn. It dates from 1796, when Napoleon's armies were winning victories in Italy and Germany. Haydn includes martial sounds throughout the mass, and in the Agnus Dei, one hears the sound of the timpani, culminating in a rousing "Dona Nobis Pacem" (Grant Us Peace).

Romina Lischka directs and performs in the Hathor Consort

Heinrich Albert

Ich steh in Angst und Pein (I stand in fear and pain)

Das Leid ist hier (Suffering is here)

Lobet Gott in seinem Heiligtum (Praise God in His holiness)

Johann Hermann Schein

In Seuffzen tief, in Traurigkeit (In deep sighs and sadness)

Threnus

Lehre uns bedenken (Teach us to consider)

Samuel Scheidt

Paduan

Canzon Cornetto

Canzon ad Imitatione Bergamasca Angelica

Heinrich Schütz

Verleih uns Frieden (Grant us peace), SWV 354

Michael Jacobi

Jauchzet, jauchzet, alle Welt (Rejoice, rejoice, all the world)

performed by:

Dorothee Mields, soprano

Hathor Consort

Romina Lischka, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 16, 2019

Joseph Haydn

Missa in tempore belli (Mass in time of war), Hob. XXII:9: Gloria, Credo, Agnus Dei (excerpt)

performed by:

Dorothea Röschmann, soprano

Elisabeth von Magnus, mezzo-soprano

Herbert Lippert, tenor

Oliver Widmer, baritone

Arnold Schoenberg Chorus

Concentus musicus Vienna

Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

on Teldec 0630-13146-2