A sea of flowers in Lisbon: The jacaranda
Purple-blue and a scent like honey: Every year, cities like Lisbon enjoy the splendor of the jacaranda tree. The plant was brought to Portugal in the 19th century.
A blaze of color on the doorstep
Strolling through the streets of Lisbon, you'll see them almost everywhere. The flowers of the jacaranda tree bathe the surroundings in magical colors. The deciduous tree with its spectacular bell-shaped flowers, originally native to Argentina and Bolivia, was introduced to Europe in the 19th century.
Instagrammable
Like Japan's sakura blossom, Portugal's jacarandas are a tourist magnet. In this era of Instagram & co, the colors of the city combined with the flowers are an irresistable invitation to take photos.
Sticky beauty
The fallen petals are also a popular photo motif. The flowers do, however, leave behind a sticky residue that car owners who have to park under the trees find less charming.
Honeyed air
There is a particularly beautiful specimen in Eduardo Park in Lisbon. Fans of these trees need to be patient, however: It takes around ten years for a rosewood, as the tree is also known, to bloom for the first time. Incidentally, the flowers are not only pretty to look at, they also exude a delicate scent of honey.
Pastel dream
A place to linger and relax in the Alfama district of Lisbon. Incidentally, the spread of jacarandas is attributed to Felix Avelar Botero, considered the father of botany in Portugal. Since he introduced the tree, the number of jacarandas in the capital has steadily increased.
A wait with a view
These splendid blossoms make it easy to wait a little longer for the bus. In Lisbon, you can admire the spectacle of the blooming jacaranda trees in various places until the end of June. However, the main highlights are Largo do Rato, Parque Eduardo VII, Largo do Carmo, Av. D. Carlos I and Av. da Torre de Belém.