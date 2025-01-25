A reputational stain: The oil spill in the Black Sea

Russians are ditching their summer holiday plans at popular Black Sea destinations because of an oil spill, while local volunteers complain that the government is interfering with their clean-up efforts.

A wave of cancellations is sweeping through spas and children's camps in Anapa, a Russian town on the Black Sea, as many Russians abandon their holiday plans in the southern Krasnodar region because of pollution from a huge December 2024 oil spill washing onto the beaches.

According to the Telegram channel Kub Mash, "parents don't want to send their children to the hazardous coastline." It also reported that companies that had issued travel vouchers to employees as bonuses were now demanding refunds.

Speaking to the Russian paper Parlamentskaya Gazeta, the head of Russia's State Duma Committee on Family Affairs, Nina Ostanina, said that bookings at Anapa's children's recreation and health retreats had plummeted by more than 27% in January and 40% for the summer.

The oil spillbegan when a storm hit two aging Russian tankers traveling through the Kerch Strait, which separates Russia from the Crimea, a peninsula in Ukraine currently occupied by Russia. One ship sank and the other was damaged when it ran aground.

Ongoing environmental disaster

Fuel oil continues to leak into the sea from the sunken tanker with Russian authorities reporting that they couldn't weld the damaged part of the ship closed because it was too close to the oil.

According to official reports, up to 5,000 of the 9,200 tons of mazut, a heavy, low-quality oil product, being transported by the tankers may have already leaked into the sea.

The mazut has been settling on the seabed and washing ashore, contaminating at least 50 kilometers (31 miles) of coastline, mostly around Anapa.

The low-quality fuel oil mazut has contaminated over 50 kilometers of coastline. Image: Russian Emergencies Ministry/dpa/picture alliance

While Russia's Emergencies Ministry claims that there is no effective method to clean up this type of oil, environmental experts have said that appropriate methods have been available since 2002, when the Prestige tanker carrying similar heavy fule oil sank off the Spanish coast, polluting some 2,000 kilometers of coastline.

Meanwhile, Russian officials are warning of further problems in the summer, when rising temperatures cause the oil to dissolve and wash ashore in greater amounts.

Severe consequences for wildlife and people

Eugene Simonov, of the environmental protection group Ukraine War Environmental Consequences Work Group, told DW it could take a decade for ecosystems to recover. "This oil spill could have disastrous consequences for some species," he said.

The environmental organization Greenpeace reported the deaths of 32 dolphins and 1,355 birds as of early January. Anna Jerzak, an expert with the organization for Central and Eastern Europe, told DW that high concentrations of hydrocarbons had a toxic effect on fish, disrupting food chains and causing populations to decline.

"In the long term, oil products poison seaweeds, which destroys the habitats of a number of organisms," she said.

The oil spill is affecting entire ecosystems, and is a threat to humans, as well. Image: Russian Emergencies Ministry/dpa/picture alliance

Looking to the upcoming summer, Simonov said that the heavy fuel also posed health risks to swimmers. "People may experience a bad smell, for many, it will worsen existing respiratory issues, and all of this can have carcinogenic effects," he said.

Greenpeace's Jerzak also warned that toxic fumes, allergic reactions and skin inflammation were also likely.

Volunteers step in despite government inaction

Some 10,000 volunteers are helping with the clean up movement, which arose spontaneously, said ecologist Evgeny Vitishko.

Some 2,500 birds have been rescued so far, he said.

"That's about half the birds affected by the oil spill, which is higher than the global average. Usually, only about 10-12% are rescued," Vitishko said, adding that he was lobbying for a bird rehabilitation center where the rescued wildlife could be kept for three to six months.

"We've only got a month left before there are no more birds left to save," he said.

One helper explained that the volunteer network had initially been funded by donations. In time, volunteers began asking donors to order the necessary supplies and gear online and have it shipped directly to the volunteer center.

All volunteers receive free lodging and provisions from local hotels, whose own survival depends on the upcoming summer season.

Authorities call for stricter monitoring

Initially, authorities had provided volunteers with protective suits from China, as DW learned, and the distribution of special gear was slow at best.

But even if these issues have since been resolved, many volunteers are under the impression that they, not the state, are the ones doing most of the clean-up. They complain that government representatives are only interfering with their work.

Apparently, in a ministerial meeting, Russia's President Vladimir Putin had called upon those in office to engage more actively in clean-up duties.

When employees of Russian Environment Ministry visited Anapa in early January, they caused a scandal when they released some 160 rescued birds without consulting local volunteers in advance.

"They did it as a PR stunt," one helper told DW. The incident took a tragic turn, when nearly all the birds that had been released were found dead along the coast the following day. Experts explained that the oil had damaged the natural insulation lining in the birds' feathers, which hadn't had the chance to recover in such a short period.

Volunteers say they have been doing the majority of the clean-up Image: Anapa Mayor's Office/REUTERS

Following the tragic event, the volunteer center installed a representative responsible for liaising with authorities and the media. But helpers say the representative is actually responsible for monitoring the content of their internal group chats.

One volunteer recalls that there had initially been an open atmosphere at the center. "I was amazed at how friendly people were to each other. Some did the heavy lifting, other washed birds, and still other distributed protective gear," he said. "It felt great to be a part of it."

But once authorities began pressuring the volunteer center, he starting doubting the official statistics and work practices. Instead, the helper suspects that local authorities are trying to cover up numbers and activities.

"Despite the free food and lodging, I barely have any savings left over," he said. But he still wanted to stay, if only for the sense of contributing to something important.

This article was translated from German.