A refugee in Germany becomes a train operator

Sonia Alaghehband is fulfilling her dream after fleeing from Iran and has become a train operator. Germany lacks such skilled workers.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said Russia is likely behind a wave of illegal immigrants from Belarus. He also says the EU has much to do on migrant policy despite numbers being below those of 2015 and 2016.
A massive cleanup operation is underway after Storm Zeynep — known as Eunice outside Germany — carved a deadly trail across Europe. Several people were killed.
The US embassy cited "potential security threats outside the gates" amid chaos at Kabul airport. Follow DW for the latest.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only idled thousands of airplanes but likely as many pilots. Around the world, some have traded a seat in the cockpit for one on the rails, as train drivers are desperately needed.
