A private party with Chopin and Mendelssohn

Two pianists and four vocalists take us to a 19th-century music salon to hear how cultivated people entertained themselves in the past.

Sisters of German-Greek heritage, pianists Danae and Kiveli Dörken have been playing piano more or less all their lives, often at the same time. As they do in this concert titled "From the stage to the living room: our microphones, your concerts."

Imagine being a guest in a salon at the home of a wealthy businessman in the early industrial age when not the just steam engines were churning, but the arts too. It was at a salon in Düsseldorf that Felix Mendelssohnplayed his Hebrides Overture in 1833 in an arrangement for piano-four-hands. And who did the other two hands belong to? The host, a textile manufacturer in Düsseldorf. That high level of keyboard proficiency was not unusual among amateurs in those days.

Schumann, Brahms, Chopin and Mendelssohn all performed in music salons. "Mendelssohn always has this very colorful flair," said Kiveli Dörken. "It's very recognizable in all of his music. The Midsummer Night's Dream is, of course, a story full of magical and fantastic beings, not only humans. It's always very fun to play, and there is always this feverish searching - and something that we love playing."

Frederic Chopin

It's at a Rhenish music salong that the 23-year-old Frederic Chopin was first introduced to the German public. At that recital, Chopin was forced to play one encore after another, little improvisations or waltzes. Major works like his Sonata in B Minor came later.

Felix Mendelssohn

Hebrides Overture, version for piano-four-hands

From A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo and A Dance of Clowns, adapted for piano-four-hands

Four songs set to texts by Heinrich Heine:

Neue Liebe (New Love)

Auf Flügeln des Gesanges (On the Wings of Song)

Morgengruss (Morning Greetings)

From the Oratorio Paul: Seid uns gnädig holde Götter (Be Merciful, Dear Gods)

Robert Schumann

From the Spanish Love Songs, op. 138:

Introduction, and Tief im Herzen trag ich Pein (Deep in my heart I bear suffering)

Oh wie lieblich ist das Mädchen (Oh, how lovely the girl is)

Bedeckt mich mit Blumen (Cover me with flowers)

Fanny Mendelssohn: the composer's beloved sister

Performed by:

Kerstin Dietl, soprano

Magdalena Hinz, mezzo-soprano

Andreas Post, tenor

Carsten Krüger bass-baritone

Danae Dörken, piano

Kiveli Dörken, piano

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne (DLF) in the Broadcast Headquarters on September 20, 2020

Rhenish music salon, part two

This hour, fifteen songs by Johannes Brahms about the joys and woes of love — and Felix Mendelssohn's moving tribute to his deceased sister in the form of a string quartet.

In the early industrial age, opera, theater, concerts and literature readings were no longer a privilege of the nobility, but accessible to the upper middle class. Then, people consumed literature by Goethe and Heine like we do Netflix films today, and musicians like Chopin and Mendelssohn performed live in music salons.

Danae and Kiveli Dörken give an unusual piano-four-hands accompaniment to the four singers in this recital, who perform either individually, in duets or collectively. "When you play with a singer, you are focused on the singer of course," said Danae Dörken: "where his breath is, where his phrasing is and you follow that and try to be together with that. But now playing four-hands plus with singers, is a very new challenge because playing four-hand playing already is a complicated procedure itself and then getting the accompaniment together plus getting to accompany the soloist is a very interesting new thing to do. It requires us to have our ears very wide open and to listen and to know the piece very well."

Johannes Brahms basically began his career in 1853, as a twenty-year-old in the music salon of Robert Schumann. It's there that he first performed his New Love Songs in waltz rhythms, set to texts by Heinrich Heine. They deal with every aspect of love: the pain of missing somebody one cares about, or caring about somebody without them caring back, or the humorous pitfalls of romance.

Mendelssohn lost his beloved sister Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel in 1847 when she died of a stroke. In shock, Felix withdrew from public life and passed away himself half a year later, also of the same cause. It was to his sister that he dedicated his last string quartet, performed at the festival Young Euro Classic in Berlin by students at the Barenboim Said Academy.

Felix Mendelssohn

Song Without Words op. 62, No. 2

Song Without Words op. 62, No. 4

Song Without Words op. 67, No. 1

Kiveli Dörken, piano

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne (DLF) in the Broadcast Headquarters on September 20, 2020

Johannes Brahms

Neue Liebeslieder (New Love Songs), Walzes, op. 65

Verzicht o Herz, auf Rettung (Relinquish, o heart, the hope of rescue)

Finstere Schatten der Nacht (Dark shades of night)

An jeder Hand die Finger (On each hand were my fingers)

Ihr schwarzen Augen (You black eyes)

Wahr, wahre deinen Sohn (Protect, protect your son)

Rosen steckt mir an die Mutter (Mother gave me roses)

Vom Gebirge (From the mountains)

Weiche Gräser im Revier (Soft grasses in the field)

Nagen am Herzen (I feel a poison gnawing at my heart)

Ich kose süß (I sweetly spoon with this girl and that)

Alles, alles in den Wind (Everything in the wind)

Schwarzer Wald (Dark forest)

Nein, Geliebter (No, loved one)

Flammenauge (Flaming eyes, dark hair)

Nun, ihr Musien genug (Now, you Muses, enough!)

Felix Mendelssohn

String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, op. 80 (excerpt)

Yamen Saadi, violin

Katrin Spiegel, viola

Assif Biness, cello

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin in the Konzerthaus Berlin on August 3, 2020