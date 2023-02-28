  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
SocietySouth Africa

A portrait on the search for happiness

Published 8 hours agolast updated 44 minutes ago

The film portrays three men illegally searching for valuable stones in a diamond field in South Africa. A find that they fervently hope will change their lives forever.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OsEp

The field of rubble where all this takes place is located on the edge of the desert, bordering the ocean. It has been torn up by the many excavators and machines that have been deployed by European companies for decades to mine here. But here, deep underground, still lie the remains of the purest diamonds in the world. For years now, the only reminder of the glorious days of the diamond business was a fence that shakes in the wind and a warning sign: "Do not enter”. The area here is one of the poorest in South Africa, with the highest unemployment in the country. The first dozen people who arrived looking for diamonds quickly turned to thousands, leaving the understaffed local police unable to crack down on this desert wasteland. For almost two years now, these prospectors have dug with their bare hands day and night, in search of the tiny stones. They are part of a new diamond rush in South Africa that has spread like wildfire along the west coast. A diamond find would help the former drug addict Vianey to a better life, he says. Homeless chef Patrick feels the same way. George was once a millionaire and now hangs out barefoot on the beach, talking about his memories of the good old days. The film not only shows the individual fates of these men on the so-called "Digging Fields": It explores the universal nature of our search for happiness.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a press conference in Tokyo, Japan

Ukraine updates: Scholz welcomes ICC warrant for Putin

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Politics4 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Lloyd Austin shakes hands with Carlito Galvez Jr. in February 2023

Opinion: Facing China, Manila cozies up to US

Opinion: Facing China, Manila cozies up to US

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck giving press statements on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters, some of them with posters or flags, gather for a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Etgar Keret looks towards the camera.

Etgar Keret: Israel's democracy is in danger

Etgar Keret: Israel's democracy is in danger

Culture4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Business9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage