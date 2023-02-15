  1. Skip to content
SocietySouth Africa

A Portrait on the Search for Happiness

19 minutes ago

The film portrays three men illegally searching for valuable stones in a diamond field in South Africa. A find that they fervently hope will change their lives forever.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mun4
The field of rubble where all this takes place is located on the edge of the desert, bordering the ocean. It has been torn up by the many excavators and machines that have been deployed by European companies for decades to mine here. But here, deep underground, still lie the remains of the purest diamonds in the world. 

 

For years now, the only reminder of the glorious days of the diamond business was a fence that shakes in the wind and a warning sign: "Do not enter”. The area here is one of the poorest in South Africa, with the highest unemployment in the country.

 

The first dozen people who arrived looking for diamonds quickly turned to thousands, leaving the understaffed local police unable to crack down on this desert wasteland. For almost two years now, these prospectors have dug with their bare hands day and night, in search of the tiny stones. They are part of a new diamond rush in South Africa that has spread like wildfire along the west coast.
 

A diamond find would help the former drug addict Vianey to a better life, he says. Homeless chef Patrick feels the same way. George was once a millionaire and now hangs out barefoot on the beach, talking about his memories of the good old days. The film not only shows the individual fates of these men on the so-called "Digging Fields": It explores the universal nature of our search for happiness. 



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 17.03.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 17.03.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 17.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 18.03.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 18.03.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 20.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

