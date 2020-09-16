A night at the Louvre with Leonardo da Vinci

One of the Louvre's most famous publicity stunts is the 2018 video "Apes**t," in which music stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z were seen dancing through the empty galleries of the most visited museum in the world. The king and queen of pop music seemed to feel rather at home in the former royal palace, which was converted into a museum in 1793. The video, which has been viewed 222 million times online, shows them standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting, The Mona Lisa, and meanders through the museum highlighting numerous other masterpieces.

Mona Lisa The best known, most photographed, most valuable: Leonardo da Vinci's Renaissance work is the painting of superlatives. While Louvre visitors have to elbow their way through rows of tourists to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa hidden behind a bulletproof glass, in the "Apes**t" video, the Carters pose as top icons of world culture in front of the uncovered work — as if it belonged to them.

The Galerie d'Apollon The vaulted ceilings of the Galerie d'Apollon, one of the halls of the Louvre, were reconstructed after being destroyed in 1661 by a fire. At the beginning of the "Apes**t" video, the dramatic space leads us into the Paris museum. As a young author, Henry James once described the glory of this hall as embodying "not only beauty and art and supreme design, but history and fame and power."

The Winged Victory of Samothrace Also called the Nike of Samothrace, this statue represents the Greek goddess of Victory. Created around the 2nd century B.C., it was damaged by an earthquake. Its mutilated body remains a timeless icon of art. It thrones over an impressive staircase at the Louvre, which in the clip provides a stage for dancers in bodysuits, and for Beyoncé, draped in white like the victorious goddess herself.

The Raft of the Medusa This larger-than-life-sized painting by Theodore Gericault is an icon of French Romanticism. It depicts an actual event from 1810: A French frigate called the Méduse was wrecked, and some 150 men tried to survive together on a raft. All but 15 died before being rescued; survivors had to resort to cannibalism. This tragic tale of survival echoes in some ways the fate of African-American slaves.

The Coronation of Napoleon This imposing work of 10 x 6 meters (33 x 20 feet) was created by Napoleon's official painter, Jacques-Louis David. It took him three years to complete the detailed scene, in which the emperor crowns himself, facing the congregation instead of the authorities of the Church. Beyoncé and her voluptuous dancers add an impressive layer of discourse to Napoleon's own glorification.

Portrait of a Negress "Portrait of a Negress" was painted six years after revolutionary France had abolished slavery in its Caribbean colonies in 1794 — Napoleon however reinstated it two years later. The painter, Marie-Guillemine Benoist, one of David's students, painted this portrait that's become not only a symbol of black people's rights but also of women's emancipation.

Madame Récamier Juliette Récamier was one of the most famous socialites and one of the most admired women in Paris in the early 19th century. The chair she is reclining on in this unfinished portrait by David is named after her. In the video clip, models dressed just like the woman in "Portrait of a Negress" pose in front of the painting.

Francesca da Rimini and Paolo Malatesta Appraised by Dante and Virgil Featuring a scene from Dante's Inferno, Francesca embraces her wounded lover Paolo. During a suspenseful moment of silence in the video clip, this painting from 1835 is juxtaposed with images of a modern-day African-American couple kissing on a bed.

Great Sphinx of Tanis One of the largest sphinxes outside of Egypt, this monumental sculpture of a lion with the head of a king is at least 4,000 years old. As the guardian of temples, the figure of the sphinx was believed to protect against hostile forces. Experts believe that the term sphinx derives from "living image"; the Carters also contribute to reviving the iconography of the artwork acquired in colonial times.

Venus de Milo This Greek representation of Aphrodite, the goddess of love, beauty and pleasure, is another one of the most famous statues of the Louvre, and its missing arms have certainly contributed to its fame. In the video, Beyoncé shows us how the Venus' body might groove if it had all of its limbs — and if it weren't a marble sculpture. Author: Elizabeth Grenier







A year after the video's release, the museum launched a major Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in 2019 — one that would also go on to break records: More than 1.1 million visitors came to view the show marking the 500th anniversary of da Vinci's death. It was the Louvre's most-visited exhibition ever.

The exhibition featured more than 160 works by the Italian Renaissance master, including 11 paintings and over 70 drawings.

A journey through da Vinci's life

Those who did not make it to the exhibition last year can now make up for what they missed: The Louvre museum teamed up with Pathé Films to produce a private tour of the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition as a documentary.

The film A Night at the Louvre: Leonardo da Vinci offers a unique opportunity to view the Italian master's most beautiful works. Exhibition curators Vincent Delieuvin and Louis Frank lead the tour through the famous Paris museum, revisiting Leonardo da Vinci's life along the way.

Among the works on show was 'Virgin of the Rocks' and 'The Musician'

In a series of short presentations, the two experts explain da Vinci's artistic history, highlighting the unique evolution of the artist's technique. Crossing through empty galleries without visitors, the camera takes viewers on a journey into the philosophy of Leonardo da Vinci, who considered painting to be the basis of all knowledge in general.

Placing a stronger emphasis on it than on any of his other activities, painting became da Vinci's way of exploring the world. He even went as far as calling painting a science.

Painting as a science

Leonardo was born on April 15, 1452 in the small hamlet of Anchiano near the Tuscan village of Vinci. He was the illegitimate son of a notary public, which is why he grew up living with his grandfather.

At the age of 10, he moved to Florence where he learned geometry and arithmetic. Andrea del Verrocchio, an influential sculptor and painter during the early to high Renaissance, soon became his art teacher.

Initially, Leonardo tried his hand at the art of reproduction. He became an expert at copying reality as closely as possible, and was particularly interested in the faithful reproduction of two particular forms of expression: movement and stillness. Verrocchio taught him how to create light and shadow, especially in his depictions of fabrics.

'Drapery for a Seated Figure' from 1470

Leonardo learned how to create the perfect illusion by capturing the volume and flow of fabric and putting it down on paper. Using infrared photography today, one can trace the countless adjustments and corrections he made to his paintings. It becomes clear that Leonardo wanted to achieve perfection.

Leonardo da Vinci: a 'modern' artist

Da Vinci realized that he could not capture the pure essence of life using his method of reproduction, and so he altered his technique. He started taking a looser approach; at times his strokes became almost chaotic. The two curators hosting the film refer to this style as "modern."

In some cases, Leonardo did not finish certain parts of his works, daringly omitting elements in his paintings to stimulate the viewers' imagination.

As the two art historians discuss his works, the camera zooms in on paintings such as Madonna of the Carnation (dated around 1475), the Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (dated around 1482) and Virgin of the Rocks. The latter is considered to be a landmark piece, in which da Vinci lent individual features to the faces of Mary and Jesus for the first time.

The exact date of its completion is contested, but the painting was created during his time in Milan from 1482 to 1499, at which point he also painted his famous Last Supper.

Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper'

The secret of the Mona Lisa smile

Upon his return to Florence around 1500, da Vinci focused on painting portraits — like that of Ludovico di Moro in Portrait of a Young Man. By refusing to portray his subjects frontally and rather opting to turn them slightly to one side, Leonardo da Vinci broke with the standards of his time. The postures of the bodies he painted are in a slight state of rotation.

This is a phenomenon that also contributed to the many mysteries of the Mona Lisa. The subject of that portrait is said to have been Lisa Gherardini del Giocondo, which is why the painting is known as La Joconde in French. The two curators explain that the secret of the Mona Lisa lies in the natural facial expression of the woman, who was 24 years old at the time: She gazes serenely out of the picture. It feels as though she had briefly turned towards the viewer who has just entered the room.

A Renaissance man

The film crew worked on the production of A Night at the Louvre: Leonardo da Vinci for four nights, involving a team of 30 technicians. The movie highlights the famed Renaissance artist's painting and drawing techniques, but however leaves out his other remarkable talents, from engineering to geometry.

The idea to produce the film, however, was not an extension of the Beyoncé and Jay-Z video. It rather came during the coronavirus lockdown in Paris, when any kind of personal encounter with art was no longer an option.

The Leonardo da Vinci exhibition ended on February 20, 2020. The film picks up exactly there, highlighting why it is important to look into the Renaissance master's visionary works today.

A Night at the Louvre: Leonardo da Vinci is released in cinemas around the world on September 16, 2020.

New view of the body Da Vinci first came to anatomy through art. He studied the structure, function and proportions of the body, which he wanted to understand and depict as realistically as possible. The Renaissance no longer sees the body as a shell of the soul, as it was viewed in the Middle Ages, but celebrates the beauty of the human body.

Everything begins with the skull From 1489, the Renaissance artist began to work with the head. He opened different skulls and drew them from different angles. His sectional view through the skull shows an anatomically correct representation of the large veins for the first time. Da Vinci was particularly fascinated by the fluid-filled cavities in the skull, the ventricles.

The search for the soul Leonardo considered the eye to be the most important sensory organ because it coordinates all other impressions. He was the first to recognise that the optic nerves cross over to the other half of the brain. He called the node "senso comune" and believed it was the home of the human soul. Today we know it's where the hypothalamus, which controls important bodily functions, is located.

Deep insights In 1506, a dying old man allowed Da Vinci to dissect his body after death. The artist recorded all the steps of the process in detail. Da Vinci noted that the blood vessels become increasingly narrow and crooked with age. In mirror writing, the artist described an arteriosclerosis for the first time. In addition, da Vinci drew the first cirrhosis of the liver in medical history.

Knowledge gained from animal anatomy The first anatomical studies were carried out in Egypt as early as 1550 BC. However, most anatomy knowledge was gained through animal dissections and then transferred to humans, with all sorts of mistakes. Nevertheless, the findings collected this way by the Greek physician Claudius Galen in the second century A.D. remained influential for centuries.

Mysterious documentation What Leonardo couldn't draw, he tried to describe in writing. He didn't use a secret code, but mirror writing, which is why many things remained hidden for a long time. He only used normal writing when others were supposed to see the manuscripts. The original left-hander was reeducated as a right-hander as a child, but ended up being ambidextrous.

Dissections: Outlaws only At the University of Pavia, south of Milan, the artist was allowed to examine over 30 corpses. The dissection was only tolerated in the case of executed criminals or suicide victims that were not allowed to be buried in cemeteries. Since there was no cold storage yet, the investigations took place mainly in winter.

Ineffective medicine Da Vinci was the first to discover the appendix. During his lifetime, many people died of the "side disease," which was only treated with castor oil, which didn't really help. It was not until 1735 that a London physician succeeded in the first documented removal of an inflamed appendix.

Three-dimensional representation The Renaissance artist studied the organs and the entire nervous and muscle system of man. He skillfully used hatching to make his works appear as three-dimensional as possible. As an anatomist, he sketched the first known representation of a human spine with the typical curvature and the correct number of vertebrae.

Limited research possibilities Since he was not a doctor, the hospital denied Da Vinci further access to corpses, so he had to continue his anatomical studies on animal organs. He didn't have a human model for depicting the uterus with the unborn child either, but reconstructed the image after the dissection of a cow.

Historical errors However, DaVinci also combined his new insights with traditional ideas. He combined the woman's uterus with her breast because people back then believed that a woman's menstrual blood was converted into milk. This idea goes back to the Greek physician Claudius Galen from the 2nd century AD.

Studies of the heart Contrary to the traditional idea, Da Vinci recognized the human heart as a muscle. For his studies, Da Vinci even built an artificial heart out of glass. In order to understand the flow dynamics of the organ, he probably also used his knowledge as a fortress engineer. The blood circulation was only described in detail in 1628, by English physician William Harvey.

Far ahead of his time Da Vinci's findings could have revolutionized anatomy and thus medicine as a whole, but unfortunately he did not publish his notes during his lifetime. Many of his early discoveries were not described again until 300 years later. After his death in 1519, many drawings were lost. The rest was only rediscovered in the 20th century and is now mostly part of the British royal family's collection.

Beginning of the Modern Age Real scientific anatomy studies only began with Flemish surgeon Andreas Vesalius, whose sections expose all muscles, tendons and nerve tracts down to the smallest detail. The then 29-year-old published his well-founded investigations in 1542 in his main work "De Humani Corporis Fabrica" — " On the fabric of the human body." Author: Alexander Freund



Adapted by: Sertan Sanderson