 A new season of ′Night Grooves′ is more intimate than ever | Music | DW | 01.11.2019

Music

A new season of 'Night Grooves' is more intimate than ever

International musicians are sure to delight the audience in the third season of DW's hit program. Kiefer Sutherland, Albert Hammond, The Strumbellas and Right Said Fred perform in an intimate setting.

Stephanie Stumph, Wigald Boning

A little night music, anyone?

Hosts singer and actress Stephanie Stumph and comedian Wigald Boning take you straight into their living room in the third season of Deutsche Welle's music program, Night Grooves, which starts on November 2. The show features performances by musicians from all over the world in an intimate setting.

The highlight of each episode is the couch performance, an unplugged musical performance where the show's performers sing hits live in the heart of the home.

Privatkonzert (DW/Marcel Schröder)

The first episode of 'Night Grooves' features violinist Lindsey Sterling (center)

Broadcast in cooperation with regional public broadcaster MDR, the upcoming season is set to feature performances by big name stars both in and outside of Germany. These include American violinist Lindsey Stirling, who along with fellow violinist Georgi Gogow premieres a two-violin version of Leonard Cohen's classic tune "Hallelujah." Other sofa song highlights include "One Moment in Time" performed by British singer and songwriter Albert Hammond, as well as a special rendition of the Bob Dylan classic "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Canadian actor and singer Kiefer Sutherland, famed for his role in the television series 24.

Also in the lineup are the 1982 German Eurovision Song Contest winner Nicole, German bestselling German author Frank Schätzing (known for The Swarm) with his band Taxi Galaxi, Danish singer-songwriter Aura Dione, as well as The Strumbellas from Canada. With so many international stars, there are sure to be plenty of interesting conversations that break down cultural barriers as the season gets underway.

As in previous seasons, Night Grooves is set in the living room or in the sunroom of Schminke House in Löbau in the eastern German state of Saxony. The single family residence was designed in the 1930s by star architect Hans Scharoun.

The third season kicks off with a performance by Stirling of her song "Roundtable Rival," which has made her a social media star and garnered 220 million views on YouTube, in part thanks to the star's rousing choreographed performances. The German rock band City also helps start off the new season with a bang with "Am Fenster" ("At the window"), their hit song from their 1972 debut album.

The Night Grooves episodes will be available on dw.com/music.

  • Deutsche Welle's new music talk show Night Grooves takes place in one of the most iconic buildings in the world: Haus Schminke in Löbau, Saxony. The villa was designed by architect Hans Scharoun in the 1930s for the Schminke family and is now recognized as one of the four representatives of the New Objectivity style in the world. (Stiftung Haus Schminke)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    An iconic (music) venue

    Deutsche Welle's new music talk show "Night Grooves" takes place in one of the most iconic buildings in the world: Schminke House in Löbau, Saxony. The villa was designed by architect Hans Scharoun in the 1930s for the Schminke family, which was involved in factory industry. It is now recognized as one of four key representations of the "New Objectivity" architectural style worldwide.

  • Fritz ScFritz Schminke had the house designed after inheriting a local pasta factory from his father. When the original family house started to get too small for a growing family, he commissioned Scharoun to build it in the factory garden. Due to its resemblance to a boat, the house is popularly known as the noodle steamship. (AdK Berlin, Scharoun, 3978 F.124/10)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    The 'noodle steamer'

    Fritz Schminke inherited a local pasta factory in Löbau from his father. When his house that he shared with his brother started to get too small for the growing families, Schminke commissioned Scharoun to build a new one in the factory garden. Due to its resemblance to a boat, the house is popularly known as the "noodle steamship."

  • Architect Hans Scharoun was born in northern Germany, a region that never ceased to inspire him. In his work, he always strived for harmonious, lively and functional coexistence of people, buildings and nature. To make living as comfortable as possible for the Schminke family, he spent weeks studying the habits of the residents. Scharoun later confessed that Haus Schminke was his favorite deed. (AdK Berlin, Scharoun, Nr. 3896 F.14)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    The architect's favorite house

    Architect Hans Scharoun was born in northern Germany, a region that never ceased to inspire him. In his work, he always strived for harmonious, lively and functional coexistence of people, buildings and nature. He spent weeks studying the habits of the Schminke family in order to make life in the house as comfortable as possible. Schminke House was the work closest to Scharoun's heart.

  • Since the family had four children, Scharoun also planned a large playground directly at the entrance hall, which was uncommon at the time. There was a special built-in blackboard in one of the walls and two window openings, through which the kids could slip outside. Naturally, their parents could lock the panel whenever they weren't able to keep an eye on the children. (AdK Berlin, Scharoun, Nr. 3757 F.124/98, Alice Kerling)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    The novelty of a playroom

    Since the family had four children, Scharoun also designed a large playroom in the center of the house, which was uncommon at the time. There was a special built-in blackboard in one of the walls and two window openings, through which the kids could slip outside. A curtain could be drawn when the children wanted to remain hidden, or when the parents wanted a little peace and quiet!

  • Fritz Schminke requested the villa to be a modern house for two parents, four children and one or two occasional guests. The living room was, of course, its central meeting point. The sofa, as seen in the picture, was then long enough for the whole family and several visitors. There is a replica of the original in the living room today. (AdK Berlin, Scharoun, Nr. 3757 F.124/91, Alice Kerling)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    One sofa for everyone

    Fritz Schminke wanted the villa to be "a modern house for two parents, four children and one or two occasional guests." The living room was, of course, its central meeting point. The sofa, as seen in the picture, was long enough for the whole family and several visitors. A replica of the original seen above sits in the living room today.

  • The large sliding glass door leads directly from the living room to the winter garden. Here, the holes and lights in the ceiling set a particularly interesting mood. The extra holes in the doors were made for children, and their colorful pattern can be found in the whole house. (Stiftung Haus Schminke)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    A special sunroom

    Large sliding glass doors lead directly from the living room to the sunroom. Here, the holes and lights in the ceiling create a particularly interesting mood. The extra holes in the doors were made for children, and their colorful pattern can be found in the whole house.

  • The parents' bedroom is right above the indoor garden. The different positions of the two beds may seem weird, but they only reflect different preferences of the spouses: While Fritz Schminke liked the clear view of the factory chimneys, Charlotte Schminke loved the view of the garden and wanted to be awakened by the rising sun. (AdK Berlin, Scharoun, Nr.3757 F.124/110 , Alice Kerling)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    One marriage, two beds

    The parents' bedroom lies right above the sunroom. The different positions of the two beds may seem weird, but they only reflect the different preferences of each spouse: While Fritz Schminke liked to have a clear view of his factory's chimneys, Charlotte Schminke loved looking out at the garden and wanted to be awakened by the rising sun.

  • The kitchen, which is situated at the far end of the house, is just as modern as the rest of the villa. It was built in the style of Frankfurt kitchens, a design developed by architect Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky at the end of the 1920s. She focused on optimizing the workflow to make sure the household chores are performed as easy as possible. (Stiftung Haus Schminke)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    An optimized environment

    The kitchen, which is situated at the far end of the house, is just as modern as the rest of the villa. It was built in the style of "Frankfurt kitchens," a design developed by architect Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky at the end of the 1920s. She focused on optimizing the workflow to make sure that household chores could be performed by the staff as easily as possible.

  • The surroundings of the house were just as important as the villa itself. The large glass windows that are characteristic of the house allowed to contemplate the garden and watch a pond where the four Schminke kids spent a lot of time swimming. (AdK Berlin, Scharoun, Nr.3757 F.124/53)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    The magical garden

    The natural surroundings of the house were just as important as the villa itself. The large glass windows allowed those inside to contemplate the garden and a pond where the four Schminke kids liked to spend time swimming.

  • The open, modern spaces of the Haus Schminke are the perfect milieu for Night Grooves since DW strives to welcome musicians in an exceptional setting where they can feel like at home. When everybody is sitting on the long sofa, the boundaries between cultures and genres start to blur immediately, making every performance special. (Stiftung Haus Schminke)

    Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

    The perfect place for "Night Grooves"

    The open, modern spaces of the Schminke House are the perfect setting for "Night Grooves," helping the musicians to feel at right home in an exceptional setting. When everybody is sitting on the long sofa, the boundaries between cultures and genres start to blur immediately, giving rise to special musical moments.

    Author: Axel Primavesi


