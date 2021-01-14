 A natural substitute for polystyrene | Eco Africa | DW | 14.01.2021

Eco Africa

A natural substitute for polystyrene

A lot of things we use come from fossil fuels, which means more non-biodegradable waste. But a scientist in Germany is looking for substitutes to counter this trend and is using popcorn as a replacement for polystyrene.

Watch video 03:44

