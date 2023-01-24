  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
Mordfall Jan Kuciak und Martina Kusnirova
Image: Svancara Petr/CTK/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeSlovakia

A Murder That Changed a Nation

16 minutes ago

Slovakian investigative journalist Ján Kuciak was murdered along with his fiancée in 2018. Kuciak had been working on uncovering links between state leadership and criminal networks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LhXb

The murders sparked nationwide demonstrations, followed by investigations.

Dokumentation Der Fall Ján Kuciak - Journalistenmord in der Slowakei
Image: Mediawan

The murder of Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on February 26, 2018, near Bratislava, Slovakia, sent the country into turmoil.

Dokumentation Der Fall Ján Kuciak - Journalistenmord in der Slowakei
Image: Mediawan

 

 

 

Ján Kuciak’s investigations into corruption and oligarchy in a supposedly well-functioning democracy were published after his death. They eventually led to the fall of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government. 

But the question remains: Was it really this work that made Ján Kuciak a target? 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 21.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 21.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 21.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 22.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 25.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 26.02.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 22.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 25.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three Leopard 2 tanks

Ukraine updates: Poland asks German permission to send tanks

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Lavrov and Pandor shaking hands and smiling

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Kashmiri villager practicing firing a rifle during army-led training

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An RT studio in Moscow

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

MediaJanuary 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

CrimeJanuary 22, 202301:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Politics24 hours ago10 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage