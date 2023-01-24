A Murder That Changed a Nation

Slovakian investigative journalist Ján Kuciak was murdered along with his fiancée in 2018. Kuciak had been working on uncovering links between state leadership and criminal networks.

The murders sparked nationwide demonstrations, followed by investigations.

Image: Mediawan

The murder of Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on February 26, 2018, near Bratislava, Slovakia, sent the country into turmoil.

Image: Mediawan

Ján Kuciak’s investigations into corruption and oligarchy in a supposedly well-functioning democracy were published after his death. They eventually led to the fall of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.

But the question remains: Was it really this work that made Ján Kuciak a target?



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

TUE 21.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC

TUE 21.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC

TUE 21.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC

WED 22.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 25.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC

SUN 26.02.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 22.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 25.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3