 ′A marvelous night for a moondance′: Legendary lunar-inspired pop songs | Music | DW | 18.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

'A marvelous night for a moondance': Legendary lunar-inspired pop songs

"Walking on the Moon," "Bad Moon Rising," "Moonlight Shadow" ... Countless lunar-themed pop songs invoke a timeless musical motif. But for all the odes to love under moonlight, there's also a dark side.

Vollmond und Wolken (picture-alliance/B. Coleman/Photoshot.)

Bad Moon Rising

When John Fogerty saw the 1941 horror/fantasy film The Devil and Daniel Webster with its tale of an apocalyptic hurricane, he was inspired to write the song that became one of Creedence Clearwater Revival's biggest hits. In the story, the survivors of the hurricane that nearly destroyed everything and everyone make a strange discovery — the only area left intact is a cornfield owned by the man who had previously sold his soul to the devil. "Bad Moon Rising" is about the evil moon that rises as a harbinger of great misfortune. As the chorus goes: "Don't go around tonight, well it's bound to take your life. There's a bad moon on the rise."

Deutschland Mondfinsternis Blutmond (picture-alliance/dpa/F.v. Erichsen)

Nick Drake invoked the pink or blood moon in the title song of his last album

Pink Moon

Pink Moon is the full moon at the beginning of spring — and for some, it does not bode well. Nick Drake's Pink Moon album from 1972 was his last: The 26-year-old troubadour died two years after the release. Drake suffered from depression. After recording Pink Moon, he moved in with his parents in the English countryside and withdrew from his music career. The brilliant but distant and ever aloof songwriter was eventually found dead in his bed, having overdosed on antidepressants. Nick Drake's music has inspired generations of musicians from Robert Smith of The Cure to Norah Jones. He recorded the album Pink Moon in just two days, mostly with just guitar and vocals. The title song "Pink Moon" includes a warning: "Pink moon is on its way. And none of you stand so tall. Pink moon gonna get ye all."

Italien | REM, MTV Europe Music Awards 1998 (picture-alliance/dpa)

R.E.M. in 1998

Man On The Moon

First off: It's not about astronauts. The R.E.M. song about the legendary comedian Andy Kaufman was the second single from their 1992 album Automatic for the People. It also became the title, and theme song, of director Milos Forman's 1999 film about the eccentric comic, who was played by Jim Carrey. The "Man on the Moon" lyrics describe Kaufman's bizarre antics in the 1970s and 80s when he impersonated Elvis and competed as a semi-professional wrestler. Invoking the conspiracy that Kaufmann, who died in 1984, faked his own death, it links this rumor with conspiracy theories surrounding Elvis' death and the veracity of the moon landing. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, rumor even had it that Donald Trump was actually Andy Kaufman in disguise.

The Police in concert (picture-alliance/KPA)

The Police in 1979

Walking On The Moon

Ten years after the first Moon landing, English reggae rock band The Police released one of their biggest hits. But the moon-themed ditty didn't have much to do with lunar-inspired love. "I was drunk in a hotel room in Munich, slumped on the bed," recalled band leader Sting about writing the song, "when this riff came into my head. I got up and started walking round the room, singing 'Walking round the room, ya, ya, walking round the room'. That was all. In the cool light of morning I remembered what had happened and I wrote the riff down. But 'Walking Round the Room' was a stupid title so I thought of something even more stupid which was 'Walking on the Moon'." The song went on to become the band's second number one hit in the UK. 

Cat Stevens Yusuf (picture-alliance/dpa)

Yusuf Islam, formerly Cat Stevens, in 1970

Moonshadow

Cat Stevens, later known as Yusuf Islam, grew up in London's Westend, where it never really gets dark. "I'd never seen the moon, there were only street lights everywhere," he later recalled. But on a trip to Spain he did see the Moon clearly and decided to write a song about it. Explaining his inspiration for the song, he said, "Moonshadow? Funny, that was in Spain, I went there alone, completely alone, to get away from a few things. And I was dancing on the rocks there … the moon was bright, you know, and I started dancin' and singin', and I sang that song and it stayed. It's just the kind of moment that you want to find when you’re writin' songs."

DW Europe in Concert Van Morrison (B. Quinn)

Van Morrison

Moondance

"Well, it’s a marvelous night for a moondance, with the stars up above in your eyes, a fantabulous night to make romance." The title track to Van Morrison's Moondance album from 1970 saw the Northern Irish singer-songwriter combine jazz and pop influences to create an anthem of the era — and served to make the artist more commercially accessible. This was despite the fact that the single was not released until 1977. One of Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, "Moondance" also featured on the Moon-themed soundtrack to the 1981 film, An American Werewolf in London.

Clouds pass across the sun which is pictured during a partial solar eclipse over the Madeira Islands (R. Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The band RAH sang a dark, intergalactic ditty starring a cloudy moon

Clouds Across The Moon

An intergalactic electro-pop song written by Richard Anthony Hewson in 1985 and performed by his RAH Band for their album Mystery, the single reached the top ten in the UK. Set in the future when a century-year long war on Mars has sent clouds across the universe, the absurdist lyrics see a woman trying to make contact with her husband a million kilometers away on Mars before her call is ended via a bad "space communication" connection. "Now, when I look at the clouds across the moon," she sings, "here in the night I just hope and pray that soon. Oh baby, you'll hurry home to me."

Neil Young (1972) (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

Neil Young in 1972

Harvest Moon

Neil Young's sentimental love song from 1992 celebrates his relationship with then-wife Pegi Young. "But there's a full moon risin'," he sings, "let's go dancin' in the light." In the music video to the hit song that was performed by the same band from Young's acclaimed 1972 album, Harvest, the musician dances with his wife to the lyric: "Because I'm still in love with you, I want to see you dancing again. Because I'm still in love with you, on this Harvest Moon." The harvest moon has ancient cultural import, with farmers using the lunar event marking the spring equinox to take in their crops.

Musiker Dave Grohl (Getty Images)

Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters teamed with Nora Jones to invoke a Virginia moon

Virginia Moon

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters teamed up with award-winning jazz singer Norah Jones in 2005 on the silky bossa nova-inflected ballad set under the blue moon on a Virginia night: "Stay there, soft and blue. Virginia Moon, I'll wait for you tonight. Sweetest invitation, breaking the day in two. Feelin' like I do, Virginia Moon, I'll wait for you tonight," the duo sing before harmonizing on the verse: "And now our shades become shadows in your light." For the hard rocking Foo Fighters, it was a change of pace, with "Virginia Moon" part of a second disc of acoustic songs on their 2005 double album, In Your Honor.

  • Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin

    The mythological Moon

    Blockbuster of the century

    With the historic moon landing on July 20, 1969, the moon could well have lost some of its mythical luster. Suddenly humans were exploring its mysteries first-hand — and even taking photographs. Science, it seemed, had finally conquered the Earth's enigmatic satellite — even its dark side.

  • red moon with plane flying across it (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/S. Yipeng)

    The mythological Moon

    Fly me to the moon

    On July 27, 2018 a rare dual celestial phenomenon occurred: a relatively long lunar eclipse or "blood moon" due to the moon's change in color while shadowed by earth, and the nearest approach of planet Mars in 15 years. The very rare cosmic coincidence had sky gazers out in force. Since the beginning of time, however, the moon has been revered for its magic, mystery and cultural significance.

  • a partly green bronze disc with pattern

    The mythological Moon

    Religious symbolism and astrology

    People have worshipped the moon since the beginning of time, structuring their lives around its patterns and revering its perceived forces. Sometimes time was counted in moons rather than days or months. The bronze Nebra sky disc, found in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999, represents the duality of early astronomy and spirituality. The disc is estimated to be 3700-4100 years old.

  • a painting with two men looking at the moon

    The mythological Moon

    The meaning of…

    In the visual arts, the moon has been used to symbolize a variety of themes: innocence, the Virgin Mary, female sexuality. However, the overwhelming association has always been one of romance. Artists frequently looked to the moon for its magic, as displayed here in Caspar David Friedrich's "Two Men Contemplating the Moon" from 1820.

  • a man in hat and flowing robes reclines on a piece of stone

    The mythological Moon

    Immortal muse of the poets

    The moon has played a pivotal role in literature since time immemorial. In poetry, it's often used to express melancholy and longing — or often solace, as in Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem "To the Moon." The opening verse of the poem reads: "Bush and vale thou fill'st again / With thy misty ray / And my spirit's heavy chain / Castest far away."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Sänger Elvis Presley 1956

    The mythological Moon

    Howl at the moon

    The moon may inspire owls and wolves to sing, but humans have also made a habit of howling at it. Famous examples include Matthias Claudius' beloved German lullaby "Gently the Moon has Risen," Elvis Presley's version of Rodgers and Hart's "Blue Moon" and Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Filmstill aus Der Wolfsmensch 1941 von George Waggner

    The mythological Moon

    Horror and romance

    Mark Twain once said "Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody." Since ancient times, legends have abounded about people who turn into wolves at the full moon. The werewolf has been a perennial cinema favorite — as in "The Wolf Man" of 1941, pictured. But the moon has played a role in every genre, including romantic comedies like the 1987 romcom "Moonstruck."

  • Screenshot www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com

    The mythological Moon

    Eternal mystery

    But the magic of the moon wasn't destroyed by its human conquest. Indeed, it still continues to inspire, and in 2013 Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and his Danish collaborator Ólafur Elíasson launched their "Moon" project. At www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com people can immortalize their own drawings of the moon. "Leave your fingerprint and see the shared moon grow as others reach out too," implores the website.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


DW recommends

50 years ago the space race took humans to the moon

In 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the moon. Those first steps were preceded by a fast-paced technological race between the Soviet Union and the USA. Here's how it all started. (16.07.2019)  

The mesmerizing Moon: An astrophysicist unravels its pull on people

Marking the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, DW spoke with astrophysicist and author Ben Moore about how people have mythologized the Moon over the ages. (15.07.2019)  

Why aren’t Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk trying to colonize the moon?

In terms of distance, the moon is easier and less expensive for humans to access. So why aren’t we racing to colonize the moon? How come Elon Musk is so obsessed with Mars? (12.07.2019)  

The mythological Moon

It wasn't just the first lunar landing 50 years ago that sparked people's imaginations about the Moon. We explore how the moon has profoundly influenced art and culture for thousands of years. (23.11.2018)  

7 fun facts about the moon

50 years ago, humans landed on the moon for the first time. Since then, we have learned many, many things about our Earth's only satellite. Here are seven unusual pieces of lunar trivia. (15.07.2019)  

WWW links

bad moon

pink moon

rem

police

cat

neil

van

rah

Foo

Advertisement

Film

Film still Lara, a woman holding a bunch of flowers Filmfest München | Lara

'Oh Boy' director Jan-Ole Gerster finally follows up with 'Lara'

Following his hit Berlin-set debut "Oh Boy," director Jan-Ole Gerster presents his new film "Lara," an unsettling portrait of a desperate woman, at the Munich Film Festival. He spoke to DW about the pressure to succeed.  

Books

Deutschland Kultursymposium Weimar 2019 Timothy Snyder (Bernhard Ludewig)

Hard times for democracy, says historian Timothy Snyder

Is liberal democracy at its end? How should we deal with the rise of populism fueled by fake news on the internet? Yale historian and world-renowned author Timothy Snyder discusses these burning issues with DW.  

Arts.21

Artist/ Musician Brian Eno (Shamil Tanna)

Cosmic sound - Brian Eno

British musician Brian Eno has composed music for films and space. An asteroid has just been named for him. He’s reissuing his legendary album "Apollo” to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. A talk about the sound of the universe:  

Arts.21

Opening Starmus Festival V (picture-alliance/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A festival of stars

The Starmus Festival has seen greats such as Hans Zimmer, Brian May, Neil Armstrong and Stephen Hawking. This global festival of science communication and art is taking place in Zurich for the fifth time this year. The star of 2019 is the moon.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  