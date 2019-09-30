 A life without reading or writing? | Books | DW | 07.10.2019

Books

A life without reading or writing?

Nothing could be cozier than snuggling up with a book on a rainy day, right? But more than 12% of adults in Germany can't enjoy that luxury. Many also struggle with writing a postcard or text message.

Symbolbild Literatur Bücherstapel (Fotolia/silver-john)

Imagine a life without reading or writing. Envision not reading your children a bedtime story, writing a Mother's Day card, or being able to decipher the medicine instructions for a sick loved one. Or being able to read the newspaper or delve into an exciting novel. For most of us, the world would shrink profoundly without the ability to read or write proficiently.

But for just over 12% of the working population in Germany between the ages of 18 and 64, marginal literacy is an everyday impediment. Those are the results assessed in a study by the University of Hamburg that was presented in Berlin last May.

In the "LEO" (Living with Marginal Literacy Skills) study, researchers said that the 6.2 million so-called marginally literate people is a number including those who can read individual letters, words or single sentences, but who have difficulty bridging together sentences, gleaning the essence of a longer text, or writing fluently.

Kerstin Goldenstein (privat)

Kerstin Goldenstein began literacy classes in her late 50s

Kerstin Goldenstein is an eloquent 60-year-old based in Trier, who has honed strategies for tackling daily writing challenges.

"When I want to write a birthday card to someone, I write on little inserts that I can place into a card. If I make a mistake, then I just throw them away and start over," she explained to DW.

"I wouldn't have been able to talk with you about this two or three years ago," she said. "Opening myself up about the matter has been a long journey, just like learning to write properly has."

"The shame is tremendous among people who have problems with reading and writing," she confided.

Despite her writing issues, she still considers herself fortunate because she can enjoy reading a good book, if slowly. Also, some publishers specialize in releasing simplified versions of world literature or bestsellers, like German author Wolfgang Herrndorf's Tschick. Translated into English as Why We Took the Car, as well as into other languages, it's a youth novel about two 14-year-old boys and school outcasts, who steal a car and strike out on a road trip.

Tschick, by Wolfgang Herrndorf (DW)

Author Wolfgang Herrndorf personally initiated the publication of a simplified version of his bestseller shortly before his death at 48

Goldenstein, for her part, graduated with a school-leaving certificate after 10th grade and completed professional training to first work in a butcher's market, then a department store, for over 37 years. She's married and now retired.

Slipping through the cracks

Yet how can it be in a developed nation like Germany, where school attendance is compulsory, that people can graduate without being able to read or write at an advanced level? Basically, because they are often scooted through school.

"My teacher didn't really notice my problems," said Goldenstein, who attended a North Sea coast village school. "I was forced to sit at the back of the class during dictation."

In the 1960s and 70s in which she grew up, teachers and parents did not pay particular attention to children with reading or writing difficulties, she said. She graduated because her spoken German was good, evening out her writing deficiencies and her overall grade.

Girl practicing her writing (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Teachers or parents sometimes overlook a child's need of more support

Jumping the hurdle

Several years ago, following severe illnesses, Goldenstein sought help after realizing that her literacy difficulties had affected her overall well-being. She took German classes at a Volkshochschule, an adult education center common in many German cities.  

"I'll never be able to write really well, but I've made a lot of progress and can now do what I never thought possible: write short stories," she reflected.

Becoming a spokeswoman for a writing collective she founded with others, she has also developed into a "learning ambassador" for the Münster-based National Association of Literacy and Basic Education (Bundesverband Alphabetisierung und Grundbildung e.V.).

The association offers information about literacy classes nationwide and provides an anonymous hotline for those seeking counsel. Its "learning ambassadors," like Goldenstein, are essential.

Tim Henning (BVAG)

Tim Henning, of the National Association of Literacy and Basic Education

"Of the 6.2 million functional illiterates or marginally literates nationwide, only about 30,000 people attend literacy courses each year," said Tim Henning, a project director at the the association.

"We have only about 100 learning ambassadors around the country, but they are key motivators and are people others with literacy difficulties can relate to," he added.

A variety of causes

Henning said the reasons for functional illiteracy are multi-facted.

"We've found a couple of key factors, like the home environment," he noted. "If parents are not interested in education, then it proves very difficult for the child."

"The second contributing factor is the school system," he said. "If kids do not learn to read or write well in grade school, then they can rarely catch up in secondary school." Teachers may overlook the need for additional support, he said.

Other challenges may be dyslexia or attention disorders. The death of a parent or divorce may present further learning challenges to children, who perhaps cannot articulate their needs or feel isolated.

LEO revelations  

While the LEO study results were an improvement over those from 2010, the findings were nonetheless alarming.

The skills of the marginally literate vary widely. Some, like Goldenstein, are able to read and enjoy books; others do not leave their city district because they cannot discern street signs or transportation schedules.

Obtaining a driver's license is difficult because reading the test impossible. Others cannot read operating instructions for appliances or cannot pay bills online, and communication by e-mail or filing out tax forms is a hurdle.

Older man reading through basic reading book (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Remmers)

Men compose the majority of marginally literate Germans

Deciphering instructions for medication poses a particular challenge.

"Often, a doctors or pharmacist will give oral instructions for taking the medication," Henning explained. "That is also one of our areas of collaboration: We're working with doctors and asking them to pass on literacy information and our hotline numbers to their literacy-challenged patients because they trust them." 

According to the LEO study, over 52% of those affected are native German speakers; 47% have a foreign background and learned another language first. Of the latter, 80% are proficient in reading and writing in their native language.

Two-thirds of those with literacy deficiencies are employed, with their jobs giving them a sense of self-worth as well as contributing to the work force. But, "the jobs are often menial labor, construction work or cleaning," said Henning.

However, functional illiteracy does not correlate with a lack of intelligence, experts stress.

A long and winding road

Literacy difficulties are often connected with bad luck, like with 52-year-old Christian Schröter, who is also a "learning ambassador." He grew up in what was then East Germany in a turbulent family situation, struggling and then quitting school after 10th grade without a diploma. He survived through odd jobs and carpentry work, but avoided further training.

"I would suddenly be 'sick' on the day I had to take a test," he divulged to DW.

It was decades after school that he discovered he has dyslexia.

Married for 20 years, he relied on his wife to attend to daily matters like reading the mail and completing forms. It wasn't until she fell ill that their life fell apart. Christian was unable to interpret a court order, and was forced to admit to a judge that he couldn't read the document.

Soon after, he began attending German classes, raising his literacy from 45% to 75%.

Read more: DW Books: A new YouTube channel for must-reads

Open book (Colourbox)

Advancing literacy skills later in life can boost confidence

A crisis often shakes people into action, said Henning.

"A woman called our hotline sobbing," he recalled. "She had a baby and was distraught that she couldn't read stories to her child. She would look at pictures and make up stories."

The association was able to guide her to literacy classes.

Raising awareness

Christian Schröter is thrilled with his advanced literacy: "It's boosted my self-confidence and improved my quality of life."

Kerstin Goldenstein agrees: "Despite my literacy challenges, advancing my skills later in life has enhanced it significantly."

"People have to realize that it's huge problem for society when people are not completely literate. It's a political issue," she stressed.
 

  • Kids showing their brightly-colored hands (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)
    More

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    From toddler to teenager

    Children in Germany can attend kindergarten for years, until they turn 6. School attendance is then compulsory (Schulpflicht) from ages 6 to 15, or from grades 1 through 9 or 10, regardless of the type of school. That places a ban on homeschooling, except in rare cases, such as severe illness.

  • Girl on her first day of school holding a cone of candy (imago/Kickner)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Primary school

    Kids kick off their first day of school with a special cone of sweets, and then things get a bit more serious. Matters of public education are regulated by each of the 16 German states, not the federal government. In most states, children attend primary school for only four years. In Berlin, they generally attend six years before moving on to the "weiterführende Schule," or secondary school.

  • Boy sitting at desk in classroom (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/R. Hottas)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Teacher's recommendation

    Before moving on to secondary school, children receive a recommendation from their primary school teacher about which type of school could be appropriate. The recommendation states if a child is considered fit for Gymnasium, or rather another type of school. Currently, in North Rhine-Westphalia, parents may override that recommendation and choose a different school.

  • Girl standing in front of chalkboard (picture alliance/BeyondFoto)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Gymnasium

    An academically-oriented type of secondary school, it prepares kids to enter university. To do so, they first have to complete their Hochschulreife (higher education entrance qualification, or A-levels) or Abitur diploma after grade 12 or 13. The curriculum includes everything from math and sciences, to languages, art and music, social studies, philosophy and sports.

  • Boy looking pensive in a classroom (picture-alliance/W. Bahnmüller)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Realschule

    Students at the Realschule (grades 5-10 in most states) take most of the same classes as at Gymnasium, but with varying foreign language requirements, among other things. The Realschule often aims to prepare students for attending a technical or business school. Pupils who do well may choose to work toward their Abitur, but must then switch to a Gymnasium or Gesamtschule.

  • A person working on a teeth prosthesis (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Hauptschule

    The Hauptschule teaches most of the same subjects as the other high schools, but at a slower pace. It offers vocational-oriented courses, with the goal of enrollment in a trade school and apprenticeship training. After graduation, good students can work toward a Realschule diploma or qualify to attend a Gesamtschule or Gymnasium to receive their Abitur.

  • Teacher working with kids in a classroom (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/u. umstätter)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Gesamtschule

    The 1960s and 70s saw the boom of the Gesamtschule, an alternative to the three-tiered system. Comprehensive and heterogeneous in nature, it integrates the Gymnasium, Realschule and Hauptschule tracks into one school. Students can go the academic route, working toward their Abitur in grade 13. Or they can opt for the vocational vein, graduating after 9th or 10th grade to attend a trade school.

  • Teenagers working together at a desk in a classroom (picture alliance/blickwinkel/M. Begsteiger)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Increased popularity

    In recent years, Gesamtschulen have experienced even more popularity, with bigger cities in particular lacking spots for those who apply. In 2018, the city of Cologne (pop. around one million) had to turn down some 1,000 students who wanted to attend a Gesamtschule. The appeal could be due to longer school days as well as the comprehensive learning possibilities.

  • Girl reading a book in an library (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Switching tracks

    Students may need to switch tracks. If a student struggles during a two-year "trial period" of 5th and 6th grade at a Gymnasium, teachers may recommend transferring to a Realschule or Hauptschule. Entering a comprehensive Gesamtschule is often difficult at that point because spots are scarce. High achievers at other schools may be able to transfer to a Gymnasium if they fulfill requirements.

  • Boy receiving test back from teacher (picture-alliance/imageBROKER)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Different states, different names and models

    Some states do not have a multi-tiered system, but a two-tiered one, like Saxony. Following four years of grade school, students attend either the Oberschule (which combines the Haupt- and Realschulen) or Gymnasium. In Bavaria, secondary students go to a Mittelschule, Realschule or Gymnasium. Some states offer the comprehensive Gemeinschaftsschule, a variation of the Gesamtschule.

  • Young man working with machines (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/J. Büttner)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Vocational schools

    Following Hauptschule or Realschule, Berufsschulen (vocational schools) mix academic study with hands-on learning through apprenticeship. Successful completion leads to certification in a special trade or field. These schools often cooperate with companies and trade unions to offer students training.

  • Child in a wheelchair sitting at schooldesk with other kids (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Learning together

    Children with special needs may attend either a Förderschule or a Sonderschule to learn in a setting geared to their needs. But critics say this sets them apart from the mainstream. Some primary and secondary schools integrate kids with special needs into classes for "shared" or inclusive learning.

  • Person tapping onto an Ipad (picture alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)
    More

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    School days vary

    School days differ markedly in length, with lessons sometimes ending at 12 or 1 p.m. or at 3 or 4 p.m. on other days, making it tough on working parents, especially single parents, to be at home for their kids after school. Some schools offer all-day programs where kids can stay after lessons and do their homework or participate in activities.

  • Stack of books with graduation hat on top (picture.alliance/blickwinkel/BilderBox/McPHOTO)
    More

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Finding the right fit

    Germany has a range of private schools, including Waldorf, Montessori, international, denominational and boarding schools, but the vast majority of kids attend public schools.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


