 A Life Without A Smartphone? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 07.10.2022

Tomorrow Today

A Life Without A Smartphone?

Each day we spend about 3 to 4 hours on our devices. It seems many of us are in a love affair with our phones. But even the most passionate love affairs end at some point. What comes next?

Symbolbild I Digitales Erbe

Brain connected to smartphone

A digital world without smartphones?

There haven’t been any ground-breaking changes in smartphones in recent years. Even mid-range devices have great cameras, displays and plenty of memory. It seems the smartphone’s days are numbered. Companies are already planning what’s next.

 

Artistic 3D illustration of alien faces

TechAttack - Digital Amnesia

We don't have to remember birthdays, routes or special moments, because we can always rely on our smartphones. But there a reason why we should train our brain.


 

Symbolbild Blinde Menschen

A guide for the visually impaired

Tamás Nemes is developing a walking guide for the visually impaired. It recognizes and identifies a variety of stationary and moving objects in the area, such as bicycles, cars or garbage cans, and warns users via earphones.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 08.10.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 09.10.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 11.10.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 10.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

