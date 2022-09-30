A Life Without A Smartphone?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Each day we spend about 3 to 4 hours on our devices. It seems many of us are in a love affair with our phones. But even the most passionate love affairs end at some point. What comes next?
A digital world without smartphones?
There haven’t been any ground-breaking changes in smartphones in recent years. Even mid-range devices have great cameras, displays and plenty of memory. It seems the smartphone’s days are numbered. Companies are already planning what’s next.
TechAttack - Digital Amnesia
We don't have to remember birthdays, routes or special moments, because we can always rely on our smartphones. But there a reason why we should train our brain.
A guide for the visually impaired
Tamás Nemes is developing a walking guide for the visually impaired. It recognizes and identifies a variety of stationary and moving objects in the area, such as bicycles, cars or garbage cans, and warns users via earphones.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 08.10.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 09.10.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 11.10.2022 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 10.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3