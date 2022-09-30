A Life Without A Smartphone?

A digital world without smartphones?

There haven’t been any ground-breaking changes in smartphones in recent years. Even mid-range devices have great cameras, displays and plenty of memory. It seems the smartphone’s days are numbered. Companies are already planning what’s next.

TechAttack - Digital Amnesia

We don't have to remember birthdays, routes or special moments, because we can always rely on our smartphones. But there a reason why we should train our brain.





A guide for the visually impaired

Tamás Nemes is developing a walking guide for the visually impaired. It recognizes and identifies a variety of stationary and moving objects in the area, such as bicycles, cars or garbage cans, and warns users via earphones.

