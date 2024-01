Edith Kimani

Edith Kimani meets the young Liberian pilot Abner Yonly, who recently realized his life-long dream of flying across the Atlantic Ocean with a single engine and no autopilot. His solo flight started from the US with stops in Greenland, Iceland and Europe before heading over to Liberia. He takes us on a spin over Liberia's capital Monrovia.