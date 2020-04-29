 A legend at 100: Georg Stefan Troller | All media content | DW | 10.12.2021

Culture

A legend at 100: Georg Stefan Troller

An Austrian Jew, barely escaped the Nazis, an American in Paris — that's how Troller once described himself.

  • Georg Stefan Troller sitting at a desk, microphone in front of him

    Author and journalist

    The author, filmmaker and TV journalist Georg Stefan Troller still goes on book tours, where he read the story of his life with his subtle self-irony and Viennese humor. The above photo shows him at the Cologne Literaturhaus in February 2020. Shortly before his 100th birthday, he had a reading event in Vienna.

  • Passengers on a ship wave at the Statue of liberty, black and white photo from 1939

    Welcome to America

    For the Jewish young man born in Vienna on December 10, 1921, the US was the promised land to flee the Nazis. He was lucky to get a visa in Marseille in 1941, which saved him from deportation. But he was shocked when the immigration authorities told him to write "Hebrew" in the category "race" on his entrance form upon his arrival in New York.

  • Georg Stefan Troller as a young man

    French way of life

    Troller studied at the University of California and in the early 1950s at the Sorbonne in Paris, thanks to a Fulbright scholarship. The young Austrian enjoyed the French way of life, and stayed to work first as a radio journalist and later a TV reporter. The photo shows Troller in 1960.

  • Three women in a French café in 1963

    Charming Paris

    He loved to stroll along the streets of the French capital, peering into backyards, sitting in cafes for hours and enjoying himself in the bars and restaurants of the Parisian entertainment districts. At the time, he took photographs with a Leica camera he had used when he was a GI in postwar Germany. This shot is from 1963.

  • Georg Stefan Troller and Loriot (left)

    Prize-winning interviews

    From 1962-1971, Troller's "Paris Journal" wrote German TV history. In his reports, Troller explored everyday life in the French capital, introducing the Germans to aspects of Paris they were probably didn't know, since they needed a visa to travel there at the time. He won a Grimme Prize, Germany's top TV award, in 1973 (photo above with German caricaturist and filmmaker Loriot, left).

  • Georg Stefan Troller in 2009

    Active against racism

    Troller interviewed celebrities, from Picasso to Woody Allen, for television, and also wrote books and literary essays. He took an active stance against Marine Le Pen and the racist policies of the Front National. He, an emigrated Jew, owes that much to himself, he said at the 2009 Leipzig Book Fair.

  • Bronzene Sterne auf dem Berliner Boulevard der Stars.

    Among Berlin's Boulevard of Stars

    At the age of 100, Georg Stefan Troller is truly a legend: He escaped the Nazis, emigrated to the US, and returned to Europe where he made a career reporting for German television, his specialty being celebrity interviews. In Berlin, he was honored with a star on the Boulevard of Stars, his name among the stars dedicated to popular German actors, musicians and directors.


