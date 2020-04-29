A legend at 100: Georg Stefan Troller

An Austrian Jew, barely escaped the Nazis, an American in Paris — that's how Troller once described himself.
Author and journalist
The author, filmmaker and TV journalist Georg Stefan Troller still goes on book tours, where he read the story of his life with his subtle self-irony and Viennese humor. The above photo shows him at the Cologne Literaturhaus in February 2020. Shortly before his 100th birthday, he had a reading event in Vienna.
Welcome to America
For the Jewish young man born in Vienna on December 10, 1921, the US was the promised land to flee the Nazis. He was lucky to get a visa in Marseille in 1941, which saved him from deportation. But he was shocked when the immigration authorities told him to write "Hebrew" in the category "race" on his entrance form upon his arrival in New York.
French way of life
Troller studied at the University of California and in the early 1950s at the Sorbonne in Paris, thanks to a Fulbright scholarship. The young Austrian enjoyed the French way of life, and stayed to work first as a radio journalist and later a TV reporter. The photo shows Troller in 1960.
Charming Paris
He loved to stroll along the streets of the French capital, peering into backyards, sitting in cafes for hours and enjoying himself in the bars and restaurants of the Parisian entertainment districts. At the time, he took photographs with a Leica camera he had used when he was a GI in postwar Germany. This shot is from 1963.
Prize-winning interviews
From 1962-1971, Troller's "Paris Journal" wrote German TV history. In his reports, Troller explored everyday life in the French capital, introducing the Germans to aspects of Paris they were probably didn't know, since they needed a visa to travel there at the time. He won a Grimme Prize, Germany's top TV award, in 1973 (photo above with German caricaturist and filmmaker Loriot, left).
Active against racism
Troller interviewed celebrities, from Picasso to Woody Allen, for television, and also wrote books and literary essays. He took an active stance against Marine Le Pen and the racist policies of the Front National. He, an emigrated Jew, owes that much to himself, he said at the 2009 Leipzig Book Fair.
Among Berlin's Boulevard of Stars
At the age of 100, Georg Stefan Troller is truly a legend: He escaped the Nazis, emigrated to the US, and returned to Europe where he made a career reporting for German television, his specialty being celebrity interviews. In Berlin, he was honored with a star on the Boulevard of Stars, his name among the stars dedicated to popular German actors, musicians and directors.
Author and journalist
The author, filmmaker and TV journalist Georg Stefan Troller still goes on book tours, where he read the story of his life with his subtle self-irony and Viennese humor. The above photo shows him at the Cologne Literaturhaus in February 2020. Shortly before his 100th birthday, he had a reading event in Vienna.
Welcome to America
For the Jewish young man born in Vienna on December 10, 1921, the US was the promised land to flee the Nazis. He was lucky to get a visa in Marseille in 1941, which saved him from deportation. But he was shocked when the immigration authorities told him to write "Hebrew" in the category "race" on his entrance form upon his arrival in New York.
French way of life
Troller studied at the University of California and in the early 1950s at the Sorbonne in Paris, thanks to a Fulbright scholarship. The young Austrian enjoyed the French way of life, and stayed to work first as a radio journalist and later a TV reporter. The photo shows Troller in 1960.
Charming Paris
He loved to stroll along the streets of the French capital, peering into backyards, sitting in cafes for hours and enjoying himself in the bars and restaurants of the Parisian entertainment districts. At the time, he took photographs with a Leica camera he had used when he was a GI in postwar Germany. This shot is from 1963.
Prize-winning interviews
From 1962-1971, Troller's "Paris Journal" wrote German TV history. In his reports, Troller explored everyday life in the French capital, introducing the Germans to aspects of Paris they were probably didn't know, since they needed a visa to travel there at the time. He won a Grimme Prize, Germany's top TV award, in 1973 (photo above with German caricaturist and filmmaker Loriot, left).
Active against racism
Troller interviewed celebrities, from Picasso to Woody Allen, for television, and also wrote books and literary essays. He took an active stance against Marine Le Pen and the racist policies of the Front National. He, an emigrated Jew, owes that much to himself, he said at the 2009 Leipzig Book Fair.
Among Berlin's Boulevard of Stars
At the age of 100, Georg Stefan Troller is truly a legend: He escaped the Nazis, emigrated to the US, and returned to Europe where he made a career reporting for German television, his specialty being celebrity interviews. In Berlin, he was honored with a star on the Boulevard of Stars, his name among the stars dedicated to popular German actors, musicians and directors.