A last farewell for French singer Juliette Greco

The funeral of French singer Juliette Greco, who died on September 23 at the age of 93, was held on October 5 in Paris.

It was a rather intimate funeral, but French personalities including Brigitte Macron, wife of the current French President, and former President François Hollande were among those who braved the rain to pay a last tribute to the iconic singer on Monday.

Following her death, the family's statement to French news agency AFP said that she had died "surrounded by her family in the house she loved so much. Her life was one like no other."

She became famous in the 1950s and 1960s with the songs L'accordeon and La Javanaise. She interpreted songs from some of the most famous chansonniers such as Jacques Brel and Georges Brassens and became one of the first French women to perform in Germany after World War II.

Greco was well known within philosophical and writing circles, befriending Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, Jacques Prevert and Boris Vian. She also dated jazz trumpeter Miles Davis when both of them were becoming international stars. Davis called her his "greatest love," once telling Sartre in an interview that he would have sought to marry her if he had thought that 1950s America was ready for a high-profile mixed race marriage. The pair's personal experiences later in New York suggested it was not. They remained close for decades.

Muse of the existentialists

Sartre once said Greco "has millions of poems in her voice that are not yet written." He based a character on her in his The Roads to Freedom novel series.

Her closeness to Sartre, Camus and the French post-war bohemian scene earned her the nickname "the muse of the existentialists."

She also acted in several movies, including a 1957 adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's novel The Sun Also Rises.

During World War II, her parents were active in the local resistance. Juliette was only spared being forced into a concentration camp with her mother and sister thanks to her age. Both of her family members survived their internment.

Her wartime experiences emboldened her to stay in the political left.

Greco kept performing until she had a stroke in 2016. Her only child died that same year.

In 2016, she was awarded France's top cultural medal, the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters, the last in a string of major national awards.

8 great chanson singers Juliette Gréco Known for her song "Parlez-moi d'amour," the grande dame of French chanson has had an eventful life. During World War II her family joined the resistance and faced much hardship. She later joined existentialist circles and was supported by Jean-Paul Sartre. She never became as famous as Edith Piaf - perhaps because her songs were too political. Click through the gallery for more chanson greats.

8 great chanson singers Edith Piaf "Non, je ne regrette rien" became an international hit. The "litte sparrow of Paris," as the petit Edith Piaf (1915-1963) was affectionately called ("piaf" is slang for "sparrow"), had a very big voice. The singer was already 44 years old when she achieved her breakthrough with the song that became the epitome of French chanson.

8 great chanson singers Barbara "Göttingen" - of all things. The small town in the German state of Hesse was honored in a chanson by the French singer in 1964 - an attempt to reconcile France and Germany. Barbara (1930-1997) sings of her memories, as well as her visit to the birthplace of the Brothers Grimm. After meeting musicians Jacques Brel and Georges Brassens in the 1950s, she sang their songs as well.

8 great chanson singers Françoise Hardy Love, pain, solitude - the major chansons themes were also touched on in the songs of Françoise Hardy (*1944). Her hit "Tous les garçons et les filles" shot her to fame when she was just 18 years old. In the late 1960s, she performed a song by German singer Udo Jürgens. From the 1970s onwards, she gave only a few performanes - due to her stage fright.

8 great chanson singers Brigitte Bardot The chanson singer and actress damaged her reputation by joining the France's right-wing political scene. Brigitte Bardot (*1934) became successful as a singer in the 1960s after performing with Serge Gainsbourg. Her biggest hits were "Harley Davidson" and "Je t'aime... moi non plus." Bardot stopped performing and acting in 1973.

8 great chanson singers Patricia Kaas The singer from Lorraine can look back on a successful career. The late 1980s saw the release of Patricia Kaas' (*1966) debut album "Mademoiselle chante..." that sold more than 15 million copies. She was discovered by actor Gérard Depardieu, who produced her first single "Jalouse." Her album "Kaas chante Piaf" was released in 2012.

8 great chanson singers Carla Bruni Italian-born Carla Bruni (*1967) became famous as a model and a singer. At age 19, she dropped out of her studies in art and architecture. To the surprise of many, her album "Quelqu'un m'a dit" turned out to be a huge success in 2002. Six years later, she married then French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

8 great chanson singers Zaz Isabelle Geffroy (*1980), better known as Zaz, once started out as a street musician to become a superstar on Montmartre reviving French chansons. She achieved international fame with her song "Je veux," which is a protest against the bourgeoisie. Geffroy internationalized the "Nouvelle Chanson" movement, which marked the comeback of chansons in the 1990s. Author: Sabine Oelze (ad)



kbd/msh (AFP, dpa)