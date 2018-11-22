A la carte: Tagliolini with Spider Crab

Tagliolini with Spider Crab

(Serves one)



Ingredients:

100g crab meat

20g onion, finely chopped

6 cherry tomatoes

Prosecco

salt

pepper

olive oil

100g fine white flour

1 egg

4 zucchini blossoms

Method:

For the noodles:

Put the flour, egg and a dash of salt in a bowl and mix well. Knead the dough and then flatten it into a thin layer. Cut the dough into pieces and roll them up. Then cut these dough rolls into slices.

For the crab ragout:

Cook the crab in boiling water and then carefully loosen the meat from the claws. Sauté the diced onion in olive oil in a frying pan. Season with salt and pepper, and add a dash of Prosecco.

Add the crab meat to the frying pan and stir. After one minute, put in the cherry tomatoes. Let the ragout simmer over low heat for 5 minutes.

Use the time while the ragout is simmering to cook the noodles. They are then added to the crab meat mixture in the frying pan. Stir well and serve.

Arrange the 4 zucchini blossoms to form a star shape around the edges of the plate. If you have one, place a cooking ring in the centre of the plate and spoon in the noodle mixture, pressing it down slightly.

Remove the ring and serve the Tagliolini with Spider Crab.

Buon Appetito!

