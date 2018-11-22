 A la carte: Tagliolini with Spider Crab | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

A la carte: Tagliolini with Spider Crab

Buon appetito! Michelin-starred Italian chef Ruggero Bovo makes pasta with crabs. The secret is in the herb mix that's typical for Burano, the island in the Venetian Lagoon where he is from.

Tagliolini with Spider Crab
(Serves one)


Ingredients:
100g crab meat
20g onion, finely chopped
6 cherry tomatoes
Prosecco
salt
pepper
olive oil
100g fine white flour
1 egg
4 zucchini blossoms

Method:
For the noodles:
Put the flour, egg and a dash of salt in a bowl and mix well. Knead the dough and then flatten it into a thin layer. Cut the dough into pieces and roll them up. Then cut these dough rolls into slices.
For the crab ragout:
Cook the crab in boiling water and then carefully loosen the meat from the claws. Sauté the diced onion in olive oil in a frying pan. Season with salt and pepper, and add a dash of Prosecco. 
Add the crab meat to the frying pan and stir. After one minute, put in the cherry tomatoes. Let the ragout simmer over low heat for 5 minutes.
Use the time while the ragout is simmering to cook the noodles. They are then added to the crab meat mixture in the frying pan. Stir well and serve. 
Arrange the 4 zucchini blossoms to form a star shape around the edges of the plate. If you have one, place a cooking ring in the centre of the plate and spoon in the noodle mixture, pressing it down slightly. 
Remove the ring and serve the Tagliolini with Spider Crab.
Buon Appetito!
 

Advertisement

Kino

HBO-Serie Big Little Lies (HBO)

Window on the World - International Series

International streaming platforms compete for the biggest stars and most exciting series. KINO looks at series trends from Eastern Europe and Scandinavia to Los Angeles: What's hot in the global TV village. 

Books

A demonstrator wearing a mask (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

PEN addresses the plight of writers in prison

Dictators are afraid of people with a voice speaking uncomfortable truths, says Ralf Nestmeyer, the coordinator of PEN Germany's Writers in Prison Committee. 

Music

The Beatles White Album (DW/S. Wünsch)

The Beatles' 'White Album' still a landmark at 50

Known as the "White Album," the Beatles' ninth studio album came out on November 22, 1968. Going beyond the fab four's LSD psychedelic pop, the iconic work pioneered new musical genres.  

Arts

Deutschland Bonn Ausstellung Dogon - Weltkulturerbe aus Afrika (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

European Museums have difficulties with the return of cultural artifacts from their colonialist past. French president Emmanuel Macron has made the first move towards returning objects of cultural significance. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  