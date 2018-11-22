A la carte: Tagliolini with crab

0:00

The island of Burano, in the Venetian Lagoon, is known for its little canals and brightly painted houses. And for the ((00:11)) "Trattoria al Gatto Nero", its top culinary address.

Owner Ruggero Bovo has been the chef here for over half a century. He whips up traditional specialties that are typical for Burano, according to old family recipes.

"My cuisine respects the traditions of a culinary culture that's been practiced by the people of Burano since time immemorial. But, over time, more and more of these culinary traditions are being lost. All of the ingredients I use come from this region, without exception." +++

For us he's cooking Tagliolini with Spider Crab.

So, first thing in the morning, he and his son Massimiliano make their way to the spot where the fishing boats dock.

There a fisherman shows them his catch: the fish and seafood he's caught the night before in the Venetian Lagoon.

Ruggero Bovo examines the fish and crabs with a critical eye.

"Yes, it's fresh. You can see that it's just been caught. You can see, because its claws are moving!" +++

While the crabs cook in boiling water, Ruggero Bovo starts preparing the ribbon pasta known as Tagliolini ((or Taglierini)) .

He adds an egg and a pinch of salt to 100 grams of flour, and mixes them well.

2.06

Then he kneads and flattens the mixture until it forms an elastic and tear-resistant dough.

"Yes, it's like when you make puff pastry. I'm a bit idiosyncratic: When I prepare a dish it's almost as if I'm composing music. There's a lot of creativity and passion involved. And it'll be that way until I die. That'll never change." +++

After 15 minutes the crab is ready and the meat can be carefully removed from the shell. First Ruggero Boyo sautés some diced onions in olive oil and a dash of prosecco. Then he adds the ((02:50)) crab meat and some cherry tomatoes, before letting the mixture simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. The timing must be just right for it to develop that typical Burano taste.

"The gastronomy of Burano was influenced by the Orient. The result is fairly simple dishes, which are prepared in a very sophisticated way. For me it's also very important to cook for residents of Burano. Because they really know the taste of the island. When they come to me they don't order off the menu. They simply say: make something for us." +++

Before it's served, the dish is garnished with zucchini blossoms. To accompany the Tagliolini with Spider Crab, ((3.41)) trained sommelier Massimiliano Bovo serves a fruity white wine from the region.

Ruggero Bovo sees for himself if he's struck the right balance by paying a visit to the terrace of his trattoria.

"For me, guests are all the same. I've served almost all of the European monarchs, and VIPs from around the world, who have come to eat here. But that doesn't impress me much or change anything. 'Cause when I cook I'm guided by one thing only: my passion. " +++

So when you visit Burano island in the Venetian lagoon - make sure to stop by the Trattoria al Gatto Nero.

