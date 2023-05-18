A Hamburg startup is rolling out electric bike trailers

Cars and TransportationGermanyA Hamburg startup is rolling out electric bike trailersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationGermanyIrfan Aftab12 minutes ago12 minutes agoMaking it in Germany – one Hamburg startup is building electric trailers for bicycles that can transport loads of up to 150 kilos. The technology was developed by two engineers from Russia and Pakistan.https://p.dw.com/p/4RPI8Advertisement