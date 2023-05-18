  1. Skip to content
A Hamburg startup is rolling out electric bike trailers

Irfan Aftab
12 minutes ago

Making it in Germany – one Hamburg startup is building electric trailers for bicycles that can transport loads of up to 150 kilos. The technology was developed by two engineers from Russia and Pakistan.

G7 leaders bow their heads after laying wreaths during a visit the Peace Memorial Park

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts
