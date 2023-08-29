  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
SocietyIsrael

A guide to gentrification - How Jaffa became hot property

August 29, 2023

Tel Aviv is one of the top three most expensive cities in the world - after Singapore and New York. The district of Jaffa is especially affluent. Here, you'll find row upon row of hip cafés and refurbished villas. But behind the gleaming facades lurk racism and injustice.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VhJT

Jaffa was once the most important port in the Middle East. But the coastal neighborhood declined after the Palestine war of 1947-1949, which left people living among the ruins. The everyday lives of residents were shaped by poverty and crime. But in recent years, city authorities launched a revitalization program for the district. Today, Jaffa is a tourist hotspot and realtors’ dream. As the film shows, Jaffa has changed so much in the past few years it’s now impossible to find an affordable place to live.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A headshot of Luis Rubiales

Spain football federation asks Rubiales to resign over kiss

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view of Minusma soldies next to their vehicles; UN and German flags are visible in the background.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

PoliticsAugust 28, 202301:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

A long line of people stand waiting

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

MigrationAugust 29, 202302:07 min
More from Asia

Germany

A hand carrying scales, symbolizing statues

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Four young women walking in a park seen from behind; three are wearing full-length Islamic abaya clothing and headscarves

France to ban abaya in schools

France to ban abaya in schools

PoliticsAugust 28, 202302:09 min
More from Europe

North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America
Go to homepage