A guide to gentrification - How Jaffa became hot property
Jaffa was once the most important port in the Middle East. But the coastal neighborhood declined after the Palestine war of 1947-1949, which left people living among the ruins. The everyday lives of residents were shaped by poverty and crime. But in recent years, city authorities launched a revitalization program for the district. Today, Jaffa is a tourist hotspot and realtors’ dream. As the film shows, Jaffa has changed so much in the past few years it’s now impossible to find an affordable place to live.