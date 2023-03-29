How Jaffa Became Hot Property

Tel Aviv is one of the top three most expensive cities in the world - after Singapore and New York. The district of Jaffa is especially affluent. Here, you’ll find row upon row of hip cafés and refurbished villas.

Image: Firsthandfilms

But behind the gleaming facades lurk racism and injustice.



Jaffa was once the most important port in the Middle East. But the coastal neighborhood declined after the Palestine war of 1947-1949, which left people living among the ruins.

The everyday lives of residents were shaped by poverty and crime. But in recent years, city authorities launched a revitalization program for the district.





Today, Jaffa is a tourist hotspot and realtors’ dream. As the film shows, Jaffa has changed so much in the past few years it’s now impossible to find an affordable place to live.





Image: Firsthandfilms

