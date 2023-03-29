How Jaffa Became Hot Property

Tel Aviv is one of the top three most expensive cities in the world - after Singapore and New York. The district of Jaffa is especially affluent. Here, you’ll find row upon row of hip cafés and refurbished villas.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OcU1
Advertisement
But behind the gleaming facades lurk racism and injustice.
Jaffa was once the most important port in the Middle East. But the coastal neighborhood declined after the Palestine war of 1947-1949, which left people living among the ruins.
The everyday lives of residents were shaped by poverty and crime. But in recent years, city authorities launched a revitalization program for the district.
Today, Jaffa is a tourist hotspot and realtors’ dream. As the film shows, Jaffa has changed so much in the past few years it’s now impossible to find an affordable place to live.
DW English
WED 26.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 26.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 26.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
THU 27.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 28.04.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 29.04.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 29.04.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 30.04.2023 – 08:15 UTC
Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3 London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
DW Deutsch+
THU 27.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 30.04.2023 – 08:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3