  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Dokumentation " Jaffa - Anleitung zum Gentrifizieren"
Image: Firsthandfilms
SocietyIsrael

How Jaffa Became Hot Property

29 minutes ago

Tel Aviv is one of the top three most expensive cities in the world - after Singapore and New York. The district of Jaffa is especially affluent. Here, you’ll find row upon row of hip cafés and refurbished villas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OcU1
Dokumentation
Image: Firsthandfilms

But behind the gleaming facades lurk racism and injustice.

Jaffa was once the most important port in the Middle East. But the coastal neighborhood declined after the Palestine war of 1947-1949, which left people living among the ruins.

The everyday lives of residents were shaped by poverty and crime. But in recent years, city authorities launched a revitalization program for the district.


Today, Jaffa is a tourist hotspot and realtors’ dream. As the film shows, Jaffa has changed so much in the past few years it’s now impossible to find an affordable place to live.


DW English

WED 26.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 26.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 26.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
THU 27.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 28.04.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 29.04.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 29.04.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 30.04.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Dokumentation
Image: Firsthandfilms

Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

DW Deutsch+

THU 27.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 30.04.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks pensive during an interview conducted by the Associated Press news agency while seated in a train with a glass of tea in front of him

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy invites China's Xi to visit

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Politics17 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture16 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights24 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade18 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration4 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage