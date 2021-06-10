 A greener way to cook and farm in Peru | Global Ideas | DW | 10.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

A greener way to cook and farm in Peru

While the South American country is famous for its diverse cuisine, food waste is a problem. Could the principles of the circular economy help turn this around?

Watch video 06:05

Peru: Putting waste to good use

Farming in the middle of a desert comes with many challenges, as Vasco Masias knows well. At his farm near Chincha Alta in Peru, the owner of Grupo Aliment, a group of agricultural companies, has enlisted the help of his many chickens to transform the landscape. Masias no longer uses them only for the eggs they produce, he also makes use of their excrement. He mixes it with the chicken feed waste and applies it to the dry soil. The process has helped turn his arid farm into fertile arable land.

Palmiro Ocampo, a cook in the capital Lima, is also finding creative ways to be more environmentally friendly. He gets his vegetables from organic farms and uses all parts of the plants — including what others would throw away. Through his initiative CCORI:Cocina Optima he hopes to reduce food waste in other kitchens and restaurants in Peru.

Both Peruvians are using circular economy methods to put sustainability at the heart of what they do.

German development agency GIZ is implementing a project in which they advise the Peruvian Environment Ministry on how companies can embed the principles of circular economy into their businesses.

Among other projects, GIZ has carried out a survey with independent entrepreneurs like Masias and Ocampo so they can pass that knowledge onto others who want to follow in their footsteps.

Project aim: 'Green Economy Transformation' aims to establish different kind of economy. Products should be reused, recycled and upcycled and kept in the 'circle of life' for as long as possible. This helps both the climate and local people.

Project funding: The project is run by the GIZ and funded through the German Environment Ministry via its International Climate Initiative (IKI).

Partners: The Peruvian Environment Ministry.

Duration: 2018 - 2021

A film by Ruth Krause

DW recommends

Fighting climate change by tackling food waste

One-third of all food worldwide ends up in the garbage, with industrialized countries contributing the most. A new foodsharing platform wants to help tackle the impact this has on our climate.  

Waste food and emissions: Landfill or the plate?

Millions of people in South Africa don't know where their next meal will come from. Meanwhile, much food ends up in the garbage, and ultimately causes climate-harmful emissions. WWF wants to tackle both problems at once.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Peru: Putting waste to good use  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  