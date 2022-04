Against forgetting: Unión de Mujeres Aymaras del Abya Yala (UMA), Peru

"We want to preserve our language," says Yeny Paucar. The women living in the Aymara community have been learning how to use new communication technology for 34 years so as to share their culture far and wide. Radio plays an important role. Paucar and her colleagues use Colmena to record their stories in their language, editing and sharing the content using a simple cellphone.