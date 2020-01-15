 A ′German superfood′ for every month of the year | Meet the Germans | DW | 15.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

A 'German superfood' for every month of the year

Don't be fooled by marketing labels! "Superfood" is just another buzzword to boost product sales and prices. But since Germans are going chia, here are a few regional products we should be eating more of.

  • A person harvesting kale (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Kale

    Harvested from October to February, "Grünkohl," or kale, is a winter classic traditionally cooked with sausage, especially in northern Germany. But even without the meat, it's known as the "beef" of vegetables because of its high iron and protein content. Kale is also filled with antioxidants such as vitamin C, E and K, as well as folic acid, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

  • Beetroot (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Larssen G.)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Beetroot

    "Rote Bete" or "rote Rübe" is another German winter classic. Harvested in the fall, it can be stored for months, providing color and vitamins through the cold, dark months. A traditional German saying promotes its benefits: "It makes the weak strong, the shy courageous and the sad happy." Some studies even claim that the mineral-rich veggie can boost your sex drive. Superfood, you said?

  • Nettles (wilderwegesrand.de)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Nettles

    They sting and they spread quickly, so the wild plants generally aren't welcome in gardens. Yet "Brennnessel" has such surprisingly high levels of nutrients that when it was first analyzed in a lab, scientists couldn't believe the results. For instance, it has two to four times as much iron as spinach, more calcium than milk and tons of vitamin A, C and E. Once blanched, the sting disappears.

  • Cherries (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Cherries

    Whether sweet ("Süsskirschen") or sour ("Sauerkirschen"), the cherry is an important fruit in Germany. Cherries can help prevent muscle damage and cardiovascular disease, boost the immune system and improve brain function. Studies have also found that as a rare natural food source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, they are good against insomnia.

  • blueberries (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Blueberries

    Blueberries are one of the fruits with the highest level of antioxidants, as well as all kinds of nutrients allowing it to rank high on most superfood lists. Called "Heidelbeere" or "Blaubeere" in German, the berries are particularly celebrated in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern town of Eggesin, which dubbed itself "Blueberry City," holding a festival and electing a Blueberry Queen every year.

  • Sea-buckthorn oil and berries in bowl on a wooden background (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Sea buckthorn

    "Sanddorn" berries contain way higher amounts of vitamin C than lemons and oranges. For vegans, it's also an interesting fruit for its vitamin B12 content — otherwise only found in animal products. Even though they're promoted as a typical Baltic Sea specialty in Germany, plantations were actually only introduced in the 1960s, to boost the health of the East German population.

  • Schwarze Johannisbeeren (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Blackcurrant

    Superfood promoters keep talking about China's goji berries, but blackcurrant — native to northern Europe and Asia — boasts just as many vitamins and health benefits. And "Schwarze Johannisbeere" only have 1/7 of the goji berries' calories — unless you consume them as sugar-loaded liqueur or jam, of course.

  • Apples (pictue-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Apples

    We all know that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. "Äpfel" are Germany's most important fruit. Every German eats on average 17 kilos of them a year. They're a great low-fat snack, with antioxidant powers that are good for the brain, the heart, skin and bones. They also lower risks of developing type 2 diabetes. Thanks to current storage technologies, local apples are available all year round.

  • Pumkin seeds (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Pumpkin seeds

    Pumpkins were originally domesticated in the Americas, but they have since spread around the world and grow well in Germany too. The seeds, "Kürbiskerne" in German, are a great source of protein, omega 3 essential fatty acids and fiber, and they also have a high concentration of minerals such as magnesium and zinc.

  • linseed oil and flaxseeds (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Pleul)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Flaxseeds

    Loaded with nutrients, flax contains high levels of protein, fiber, vitamin B and minerals. Proof that traditional German dishes can also be vegetarian, a typical combination in the country is to serve potatoes with quark (a dairy product) and flax oil, also known as linseed oil or "Leinöl" in German. And the seeds are also often included in muesli.

  • Symbolbild Kohl Gemüse Salat Grün Frisch Rosenkohl (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Brussels sprouts

    There are many Brussels sprouts haters out there; because of their bitterness, it is admittedly an acquired taste. It might help to know they are nutrient bombs: 100 grams will more than cover the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and K. These veggies, known in German as "Rosenkohl," are a good source of iron, folic acid and potassium and they're even believed to support hormone balance.

  • Rose hip fruits on a branch with people in the background (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Rose hip

    At the end of the fall and in the winter, you can find in German forests wild rose hip fruits, or "Hagebutten," which contain lots of vitamin C and carotenoids. Rose hip herbal teas and jam are popular in Germany — but the products sold in stores are often made from imported fruit. A farm in Baden-Württemberg, however, has specialized in cultivating organic rose hips.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • A person harvesting kale (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Kale

    Harvested from October to February, "Grünkohl," or kale, is a winter classic traditionally cooked with sausage, especially in northern Germany. But even without the meat, it's known as the "beef" of vegetables because of its high iron and protein content. Kale is also filled with antioxidants such as vitamin C, E and K, as well as folic acid, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

  • Beetroot (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Larssen G.)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Beetroot

    "Rote Bete" or "rote Rübe" is another German winter classic. Harvested in the fall, it can be stored for months, providing color and vitamins through the cold, dark months. A traditional German saying promotes its benefits: "It makes the weak strong, the shy courageous and the sad happy." Some studies even claim that the mineral-rich veggie can boost your sex drive. Superfood, you said?

  • Nettles (wilderwegesrand.de)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Nettles

    They sting and they spread quickly, so the wild plants generally aren't welcome in gardens. Yet "Brennnessel" has such surprisingly high levels of nutrients that when it was first analyzed in a lab, scientists couldn't believe the results. For instance, it has two to four times as much iron as spinach, more calcium than milk and tons of vitamin A, C and E. Once blanched, the sting disappears.

  • Cherries (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Cherries

    Whether sweet ("Süsskirschen") or sour ("Sauerkirschen"), the cherry is an important fruit in Germany. Cherries can help prevent muscle damage and cardiovascular disease, boost the immune system and improve brain function. Studies have also found that as a rare natural food source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, they are good against insomnia.

  • blueberries (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Blueberries

    Blueberries are one of the fruits with the highest level of antioxidants, as well as all kinds of nutrients allowing it to rank high on most superfood lists. Called "Heidelbeere" or "Blaubeere" in German, the berries are particularly celebrated in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern town of Eggesin, which dubbed itself "Blueberry City," holding a festival and electing a Blueberry Queen every year.

  • Sea-buckthorn oil and berries in bowl on a wooden background (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Sea buckthorn

    "Sanddorn" berries contain way higher amounts of vitamin C than lemons and oranges. For vegans, it's also an interesting fruit for its vitamin B12 content — otherwise only found in animal products. Even though they're promoted as a typical Baltic Sea specialty in Germany, plantations were actually only introduced in the 1960s, to boost the health of the East German population.

  • Schwarze Johannisbeeren (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Blackcurrant

    Superfood promoters keep talking about China's goji berries, but blackcurrant — native to northern Europe and Asia — boasts just as many vitamins and health benefits. And "Schwarze Johannisbeere" only have 1/7 of the goji berries' calories — unless you consume them as sugar-loaded liqueur or jam, of course.

  • Apples (pictue-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Apples

    We all know that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. "Äpfel" are Germany's most important fruit. Every German eats on average 17 kilos of them a year. They're a great low-fat snack, with antioxidant powers that are good for the brain, the heart, skin and bones. They also lower risks of developing type 2 diabetes. Thanks to current storage technologies, local apples are available all year round.

  • Pumkin seeds (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Pumpkin seeds

    Pumpkins were originally domesticated in the Americas, but they have since spread around the world and grow well in Germany too. The seeds, "Kürbiskerne" in German, are a great source of protein, omega 3 essential fatty acids and fiber, and they also have a high concentration of minerals such as magnesium and zinc.

  • linseed oil and flaxseeds (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Pleul)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Flaxseeds

    Loaded with nutrients, flax contains high levels of protein, fiber, vitamin B and minerals. Proof that traditional German dishes can also be vegetarian, a typical combination in the country is to serve potatoes with quark (a dairy product) and flax oil, also known as linseed oil or "Leinöl" in German. And the seeds are also often included in muesli.

  • Symbolbild Kohl Gemüse Salat Grün Frisch Rosenkohl (Colourbox)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Brussels sprouts

    There are many Brussels sprouts haters out there; because of their bitterness, it is admittedly an acquired taste. It might help to know they are nutrient bombs: 100 grams will more than cover the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and K. These veggies, known in German as "Rosenkohl," are a good source of iron, folic acid and potassium and they're even believed to support hormone balance.

  • Rose hip fruits on a branch with people in the background (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year

    Rose hip

    At the end of the fall and in the winter, you can find in German forests wild rose hip fruits, or "Hagebutten," which contain lots of vitamin C and carotenoids. Rose hip herbal teas and jam are popular in Germany — but the products sold in stores are often made from imported fruit. A farm in Baden-Württemberg, however, has specialized in cultivating organic rose hips.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


After days of excessive eating and drinking at the end of December, many people try to adopt healthy habits in January.

From vegan to paleo, there are plenty of trendy diets to choose from. Among all the contradicting information on the health benefits of various foods, one term has been used by marketers to promote products that are seen as having an exceptionally high density of nutrients: "superfood."

As the Germans would say, it's simply Quatsch to believe that a specific food could save anyone from incurable diseases. The European Food Information Council has also stressed that people shouldn't be fooled by a trendy marketing label and ensure that their diet is based on a diversity of products.

Nevertheless, the "superfood" label has had an impact on consumer trends. Following the buzz, Germany has become the largest importer of chia seeds in Europe, according to a 2018 report by Mordor Intelligence. The seeds, native to Central America, started becoming popular in Europe over the past decade.

What some Germans perhaps don't realize, however, is that they've always had access to incredibly nutritious foods in their own country, such as the traditional winter vegetable, kale, and the country's most popular fruit, the apple.

Read more: The Germans' insatiable love affair with potatoes

Apples (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

Germans ate on average 21 kilos of apples per person in 2017-2018

Following a seasonal and regional food diet is not only healthy. It also supports the local economy and is more environmentally-friendly since the products travel a shorter distance. That also generally means fresher products.

The gallery above provides a few other ideas of "superfoods" that grow in Germany — including a wild plant that people usually hate because it invades fields and stings…

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

  • Kohlrabi (picture-alliance/S. Persch)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Kohlrabi

    This member of the cabbage family - the name means "cabbage turnip" - is a common vegetable throughout Germany. It is mild, crisp and juicy when eaten raw, and soft and creamy when steamed and served puréed or in a sauce, soup or casserole. It's often called kohlrabi in English, too.

  • Savoy cabbage (eyetronic/Fotolia)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Savoy cabbage

    It is emerald green and has crisp crinkly leaves, lots of vitamin C and a distinct taste. Savoy cabbage is great in soups and stews, or steamed as a side dish. What Germans call "Wirsing" is a staple at German farmers' markets and in supermarket produce aisles all year round.

  • Turnip greens (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Turnip greens

    Turnip greens - "Rübstiel" in German (literally, beet stems) - are a regional specialty and are particular common in Germany's western Rhineland area and in the Netherlands. Their tender stems are chopped, steamed and mixed with potatoes or added to stews. "Rübstiel" aficionados can look forward two harvests a year - in spring and fall.

  • Wild garlic (picture-alliance/dpa/blickwinkel/H. P. Schaub)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Wild garlic

    This member of the Allium family - known as ramsons, wild garlic, wood garlic, bear leek, or bear's garlic - is kin to onions, chives and garlic. It grows in the forest and makes an excellent pesto. It smells like garlic, and tastes like garlic. Known in German as "Bärlauch," it is very popular in Germany and can be found in anything from soups and salads to dips, quiches and cheese.

  • Black salsify (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Koenig)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Black salsify

    Black salsify is a long, slender white taproot covered with a dark skin. "Schwarzwurzel" (black root) in German, it is also known as the "poor man's asparagus" or "winter asparagus" and is a typical winter vegetable. It is served when the Germans' beloved white asparagus is not yet in season, steamed, with boiled potatoes and butter.

  • Ham, asaparagus and potatoes (Imago/Strussfoto)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    White asparagus

    The white vegetable in the photo above is actually asparagus. The green variety is more popular in other countries, but Germans love their white asparagus and anxiously await its arrival in spring, keeping a lookout in late April for the first stalks of their "white gold" to appear in stores and roadside stands.

  • Root vegetables (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Brichta)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Parsley root

    Parsely root, which is easily confused with the slightly larger parsnips, is the third vegetable from the left, next to the black salsify. It is a winter vegetable that has been used in Europe for centuries, in soups, stews, and mixed veggie dishes. The smaller the root, the more tender it is, experts say - and it's a great source of vitamin C, too.

  • Bavarian Brotzeit (picture-alliance/chromorange/B. Jürgens)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    White radish

    If you ever come to Bavaria and order a typical "Brotzeit" (bread time) snack to go with your beer, you'll find a crispy white garnish, sometimes draped in elaborate twists and curls on your plate. They're called "Radi," and are a spicy white radish that is full of vitamin C and always eaten raw. The word derives from the Latin for root, "radix." Its cousin, the radish, is "Radieschen" in German.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

What Germans eat in the summer

Germans don't eat sausage, sauerkraut and potatoes all the time. Here are some of the lighter dishes they'll typically prepare during the summer. (You can still expect a few sausages and potatoes, though.) (10.08.2019)  

How to eat breakfast like a Weltmeister in Germany

Germans certainly don't skimp on breakfast - especially not on the weekend - and bread is the most important ingredient. DW's Kate Müser finds out what else you'll find on a German breakfast table. (11.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Curly kale for Christmas  

Related content

Deutschland Grühnkohl-Ernte

12 German regional 'superfoods' for a healthy year 15.01.2020

Thanks to the marketing label "superfood," quinoa and chia seeds as well as acai and goji berries have found their way into European consumers' habits. But why not pick local products with just as many health benefits?

Symbolbild Kinder und Übergewicht

Four in five teens do not exercise enough: WHO 22.11.2019

More than 80% of global teens don't get at least one hour of daily exercise, according to a UN health agency study. The findings have implications for physical and mental health as well as youth education.

Die Fantastischen Vier live 90er Jahre

German abbreviations: A love-hate relationship 07.08.2019

Germans might be the world champions of abbreviations. But as popular as they are, some people are against them: Rap band Fanta 4 complained about their widespread use, and clipping words was promoted by the Nazis.

Advertisement

Film

Team for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood photographed in front of a Golden Globes backdrop (AFP/F. J. Brown)

Netflix was the main loser of the Golden Globes

It wasn't the films with the most nominations that came out on top but instead, two outliers. Can the 2020 Golden Globes be seen as a commentary on the future of the art of filmmaking?  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

A Cheer for Humboldt!

German historian Andrea Wulf is THE expert on Alexander von Humboldt. Our conversation with her was like a homage to the great adventurer and polymath!  

News

1996 Loveparade festival in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Grimm)

German DJ wants to revive Loveparade techno festival

The iconic electronic dance festival may make a comeback as part of an effort to preserve techno culture in Germany. The event hasn't taken place since 2010 after 21 people were killed at a festival in Duisburg.  

Arts

John Baldessari (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Wabitsch)

US conceptual artist John Baldessari dies

The influential contemporary artist was one of the leading figures of the Conceptualism movement. John Baldessari, who humorously defied established definitions of art, has died at the age of 88.  

Digital Culture

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gow)

What Germans googled the most in 2019

Germans once again turned to Google to answer their burning questions in 2019. Here are some of the top internet searches across categories including political news, deaths, "what is," "how to" and personalities.  