A German Singer is a Social Media Star in India

Cassandra Mae Spittmann is a blind singer from Germany who sings in Indian languages. She has collected many fans in India, thanks in part to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rome on a Budget

Want to visit Rome but stay away from the hordes of tourists? Our reporter Sarah Hucal offers a few useful tips on sight-seeing in the "Eternal City!"

Nigerian Tapas in London

What is the best way to introduce Nigerian cuisine to Europe? By the bite, according to Ifeyinwa und Emeka Frederick. The brother and sister team have opened Chuku’s, a Nigerian tapas restaurant in London.

What do Germans Find Funny?

Germans have been called humorless, but is that really true? Who better to find out than our native Australian reporter Brant Dennis? He takes to the stage of a lesson in being funny.

Skulpturen aus Lebkuchen

Was andere zur Weihnachtszeit als süßes Gebäck verzehren, verwendet die Schwedin Caroline Eriksson als modellierbares Material für ihre Kunstwerke, darunter Filmfiguren wie Darth Vader.

