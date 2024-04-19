A German opera gala to help 'Rebuild Ukraine'

Opera stars, politicians and public figures are attending a gala to raise funds for Ukrainian children living with trauma.

As Russia pursues its war of aggression against Ukraine in violation of international law, a charity opera gala has been organized in Germany to raise funds for the hard-hit country. "Rebuild Ukraine" takes place on April 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. local time at the Berlin Konzerthaus.

DW will broadcast the event live on the YouTube channel "DW Classical Music " and on the YouTube channel of DW's Ukrainian program.

The charity event will feature top-class opera stars.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner are patrons of the event.

Support for Ukrainian children living with war trauma

Over 1,500 guests are expected in the sold-out hall, including many public figures.

The German entrepreneur and politician Harald Christ and his Foundation for Democracy and Diversity are behind the initiative. "I can't fight on the front in Ukraine, but I can make a contribution," says Christ. "Every contribution, every euro counts."

Star cast and solidarity

Eleven opera singers have agreed to take part in the charity gala.

In addition to established stars like Rolando Villazon, the program also includes younger singers, such as Nicole Chirka from Kharkiv, who had to flee the war and is currently a member of the Dresden Semperoper ensemble. Fellow Ukrainian artists Olga Kulchynska and Andrii Kymach are also part of the international line-up of singers.

In addition to popular Verdi and Puccini arias, Ukrainian music is also part of the program, including an aria by Mykola Lysenko, who is considered the founder of the Ukrainian opera tradition.

The singers will be accompanied by the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin under the direction of conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson.

Keri-Lynn Wilson has a cousin fighting on the front Image: Olivia Kahler

Classical music as a peaceful weapon

Wilson was the initiator of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra project, an ensemble founded as a cultural response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I have a cousin in Ukraine, he has been at the front since the first day of the invasion. He gave up his career as a journalist and artist in 2014 to serve in the army," Wilson tells DW. "I took inspiration from him and used my baton as a weapon."

The organizers are expecting donations to top €1 million ($1 million).

The proceeds will be given to projects such as a #WeAreAllUkrainians, which was co-initiated by former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko. The initiative sets up community centers in the destroyed cities in order to provide to traumatized children and young people a piece of normalcy amid the ongoing war.

This article was originally written in German.