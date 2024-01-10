A full-scale Israeli invasion of Lebanon cannot be excluded

ConflictsLebanonA full-scale Israeli invasion of Lebanon cannot be excludedTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonAnja Kueppers-McKinnon10/01/2024October 1, 2024Israel says its troops have entered southern Lebanon, carrying out "targeted ground raids" against Hezbollah. Military analyst Marina Miron told DW that they could lead up to a full-scale invasion of southern Lebanon.https://p.dw.com/p/4lHwAAdvertisement