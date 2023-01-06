A foster family with a difference

Alina is being raised by two foster mothers. She now wants to adopt their surname as a sign that she belongs to the family. At the same time she seeks contact with her birth father. Neither task is simple.

Alina is now a teenager. She’s lived with her foster family since she was a baby. Having two foster mothers rather than one mother and one father is still uncommon in Germany, but it is now legal. Same-sex couples have been able to foster children for more than 30 years. Alina is doing well. She does sports and is an ambitious recorder player. But even with all the care and support, she still has one or two unfulfilled wishes. A report by Almut Röhrl.