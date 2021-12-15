A first-half nightmare for Gladbach

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A game they'll remember for all the wrong reasons: Gladbach fell apart against Freiburg, conceding six first half goals.
After conceding 14 goals in three games, Borussia Mönchengladbach have plummeted down the Bundesliga table. Sporting director Max Eberl knows there is a problem but isn't planning on drastic action.
When Adi Hütter left Frankfurt for Gladbach, he was looking to take a leap forward. Instead, after defeat to his former club on Wednesday, he finds himself in a relegation battle and under significant pressure.
Less than a month before Cameroon is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations, newly-elected football federation president Samuel Eto'o is under pressure. Ensuring both player and fan safety is the top priority.
A controversial Robert Lewandowski penalty saw Bayern Munich take all three points in a chaotic Klassiker which had everything: end-to-end football, great goals, but, above all, mistakes.
