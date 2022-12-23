  1. Skip to content
DW Sendung Euromaxx | Holiday on Ice
Image: DW

A Euromaxx Christmas Special

1 hour ago

A dazzling, frosty show: Take a look behind the scenes of Holiday on Ice. Plus: scary sculptures made of gingerbread by Swedish artist Caroline Eriksson. And: child prodigies Maddox and Miles Marsollek from Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LMsk

Show on Skates: Holiday on Ice

In 2023, this successful figure-skating show will turn eighty, and it’s on tour now in many European countries. Italian figure skater Marianna Torressani is part of the troupe, and Euromaxx accompanied her for a day.

 

Sendung Euromaxx „Skulpturen aus Lebkuchen“
Image: DW

Gingerbread Sculptures

What most people consume as a sweet treat at Christmas time, Swedish artist Caroline Eriksson uses as material for her artwork! She makes scary gingerbread sculptures of movie characters, like Darth Vader.

 

 

German Musical Prodigies

Nine-year-old Maddox and his seven-year-old brother Miles Marsollek are both little geniuses from Brandenburg. Maddox has an extraordinary talent for playing the piano, his little brother for playing the violin.

 

Hallstatt: A Fairy-Tale Village

This small, Austrian village has an idyllic location by a lake, surrounded by mountains. It’s so picturesque that a replica has been built in China. DW reporter Dhruv Rathee explored the original.

 

Cheese fondue – the Swiss national dish

Melted cheese and congenial company: the perfect combination! Cheese fondue is a Swiss cuisine classic. And fortunately, the recipe isn’t too difficult. Euromaxx shows how to prepare a typical Swiss cheese fondue.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 24.12.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 24.12.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 25.12.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 25.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 52.12.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 26.12.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 26.12.2022 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 25.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

