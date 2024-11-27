  1. Skip to content
Cameroon

Using sand to clean drinking water

Julia Mielke
November 27, 2024

Filters are providing healthier drinking water in Cameroon. An initiative is helping to distribute the devices, as well as teaching local people how to make them. Globally, more than two billion people still don't have access to clean water.

