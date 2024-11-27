Using sand to clean drinking water

Food SecurityCameroonUsing sand to clean drinking waterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityCameroonJulia Mielke11/27/2024November 27, 2024Filters are providing healthier drinking water in Cameroon. An initiative is helping to distribute the devices, as well as teaching local people how to make them. Globally, more than two billion people still don't have access to clean water. https://p.dw.com/p/4nHzAAdvertisement