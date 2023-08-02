Papua New Guinea: A Distant Thud in the Jungle
But for many residents of the region, things turned out very differently.
Today, the unspoiled highlands of Papua New Guinea are a magnet for tourists in search of exoticism and foreign oil companies looking for new reserves.
Tribes get paid to dress up for visitors, while a local Huli family and their clan have agreed to sell their land to ExxonMobil in the hope that this will bring them a step closer to modernity.
But the money never arrived, and now they’re now caught up in a trap between rival tribes, greedy politicians and one of the most powerful multinationals in the world. Meanwhile, tourists film dances that have lost their meaning. And a world is disappearing without a sound.
