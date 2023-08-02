  1. Skip to content
SocietyPapua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea: A Distant Thud in the Jungle

11 minutes ago

When ExxonMobil started drilling for oil in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, many people sold their land. They were hoping that the license fees promised to them by the energy giant would give them a better life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sdna
Doku Das verkaufte Paradies
Image: Andana

But for many residents of the region, things turned out very differently.

Doku Das verkaufte Paradies
Image: Andana

Today, the unspoiled highlands of Papua New Guinea are a magnet for tourists in search of exoticism and foreign oil companies looking for new reserves.

 

 

 

Doku Das verkaufte Paradies
Image: Andana

 

Tribes get paid to dress up for visitors, while a local Huli family and their clan have agreed to sell their land to ExxonMobil in the hope that this will bring them a step closer to modernity.

 

 

Doku Das verkaufte Paradies
Image: Andana

 

But the money never arrived, and now they’re now caught up in a trap between rival tribes, greedy politicians and one of the most powerful multinationals in the world. Meanwhile, tourists film dances that have lost their meaning. And a world is disappearing without a sound.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 19.08.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

