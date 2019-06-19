A dam-building race threatens the Mekong River

The Mekong River, a critical waterway for six countries in Southeast Asia, is registering critically low water levels this summer.

The Mekong River Commission (MRC), which monitors Southeast Asia's longest river, reported in mid-July that water levels over the previous month had fallen to "among the lowest on record."

The Mekong springs up from the Tibetan Plateau in China and flows to the South China Sea through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Around 60 million people depend on the river for fishing, farming and transportation.

However, unseasonably low rainfall, along with maintenance work at the Jinghong hydropower station in China, and tests on the Xayaburi dam in Laos, have been identified as causing a massive decline in water levels.

And although rains have recently increased, easing drought conditions and gradually raising water levels, the crisis is far from over.

In June 2019, the average rainfall level in Thailand's Chiang Saen province, for example, was only around two-thirds of the total monthly rainfall for June from 2006 to 2018. Reports have shown that the acute shortage of rainfall is due to El Nino — a meteorological phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean that affects the climate all over the Pacific basin.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta Relaxed vibe While the rest of Vietnam is often hectic and crowded, the south and especially the Mekong Delta have a more relaxed vibe.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta In the coconut factory... It’s a tough and tiring job to work for one of the many coconut factories. There are no machines used, everything is made by hand. The average worker earns 5 US dollars a day.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta ...near Ben Tre Every bit of the coconut fruit is used, nothing goes to waste: Shell, fiber and meat are used for different products.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta Candies Candy factories use the coconut meat and add different flavors to make coconut caramel candy for example.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta Bamboo mats against bed bugs Hand-woven bamboo mats are another product of the Mekong Delta. They are put under mattresses as a protective shield against bed bugs. It takes two people to get the weaving done.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta Everyday life on the water For many people boats aren’t just an important mode of transportation, but also their homes.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta Fertile region The bright green of the rice fields stand in stark contrast with the brown-greyish water. Due to the warm weather and the water the Mekong Delta is a very fertile region.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta Cai Rang Floating Market In many places you will find floating markets in the early morning, that you shouldn‘t miss out on.

The Magic of the Mekong Delta Seafood Barbecue And another must is of course: fish. You can’t eat enough of fresh Mekong Delta fish. Author: Michelle Ostwald



China at the tap

Water that was held back by the Jinghong dam in China's southwest Yunnan province for two weeks in July also exacerbated the situation. Countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, are at the mercy of those upstream.

"Downstream countries should not have to ask China to release water to relieve drought," Brian Eyler, Southeast Asia Program Director at the Washington-based Stimson Center, told DW.

Eyler added that Jinghong's dam operators should "act in the interest of downstream countries over their own self-interest to produce hydropower."

But China isn't the only country using river water to generate power. On July 15, Laos began testing its newly built Xayaburi hydropower dam, which is scheduled to start operating in October.

This test run is also being blamed for the historically low water levels in the Mekong.

Thailand, which is experiencing its worst drought in a decade, asked Laos to halt dam tests last month.

Ironically, the Xayaburi damn is built by a Thai firm to generate up to 1,285-megawatts of electricity for the state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

According to reports in Thailand, the dam's operators deny causing a water shortage and insist that they also suffer from water fluctuations.

The battery of Asia

However, the increasing number of dam-building projects upstream will only continue to adversely impact communities depending on the river.

In a quest to become the "battery of Asia," landlocked Laos has been rushing to construct dams over the past decade.

According to the environmental advocacy group International Rivers, the plan includes 72 new large dams, 12 of which are under construction with more than 20 being planned.

China, meanwhile, is operating 11 dams and plans to build an additional 8 on the upper stretch of the Mekong River, said Eyler.

Since China built its first dam in Yunnan province 20 years ago, "unusual water fluctuations in the Mekong River have been witnessed by locals living along Thailand-Laos border," said Pianporn Deetes of the International Rivers. Such changes were unheard of prior to the ongoing dam-building frenzy.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams Taking only what they can carry Rescue workers helped locals flee floodwaters and the South Korean company SK Engineering & Construction, which is building the dam, said it was assisting with evacuations. Neighboring Thailand pledged to send help as well. More than 6,600 people have been forced from their homes by the surging waters.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams Waiting to be rescued Critics, such as the US-based group International Rivers, said the incident at Xepian-Xe Nam Noy, "shows the inadequacy of warning systems for the dam construction and its operators. The warning appeared to come very late and was ineffective in ensuring people had advanced notice to ensure their safety and that of their families."

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams Shelter from the floods Villagers near the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy Dam were forced to take what they could of their possessions and hastily set up temporary shelters as waters surged through low-lying areas in the Attapeu provence. Laos is one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams We could put them over there Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has been personally involved with communist Laos' plan to become the "battery of Asia" by creating a network of renewable energy power plants. Here he is seen (center) visiting a resettlement area for residents displaced by a dam site. Transparency International ranked the Lao People's Democratic Republic 135 of 180 on its 2017 Corruption Perception Index.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams 'Love Mekong, No Dam' Protests against Laos' plans to build a network of 11 dams along the Mekong River with backing from neighboring Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam have been going on for decades. The four countries hope that energy produced by the network will drive economic growth in the region.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams See it before its gone Laos expects to fight widespread poverty by selling electricity produced by dams such as this Nam Theun 2. Critics, however, say the government is not doing enough to help the tens of thousands of residents who will be displaced by the mega-project.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams (Yet) unspoilt nature Water is plentiful in Laos, with many dams being built along tributaries to the Mekong River. Flooding from the breech of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy Dam was concentrated in the Attapeu province which is known for its idyllic landscapes.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams On the slow boat to China The Mekong River is still one of the main travel routes connecting China and the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. Its beautiful scenery is a favorite tourist attraction. Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said some 3.8 million tourists visited the country in 2017, bringing almost $650 million (€760 million) in revenue.

Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams Cultural heritage and a massive source of energy Critics of Laos' massive hydroelectric plans have voiced concern that a network of dams could have adverse affects on flora and fauna as well as the communities of locals that depend on the Mekong River for their livlihoods. Critics also worry the dams will not be able to cope with extreme weather like the monsoons the region experienced in 2013. Author: Jon Shelton



Environmental impacts

Researchers said that the Mekong's natural rhythm has been disrupted to the extent that seasonal patterns are no longer predictable. Over the past 20 years, water levels have become completely dependent on the water released from the Chinese dams.

According to Eyler, dam construction on the Mekong River being done on a project-by-project basis mean it is "impossible to predict the final impacts of unbridled development."

He added that not only do these "ill-advised plans for infrastructure development" affect more than 60 million people living in the river basin, but they also contribute greatly to the deterioration of the Mekong's biodiversity and its abundance of natural resources.

Dams disrupt the migration of fish, preventing them from reaching their spawning grounds upstream and hampering their natural life cycles. This, in turn, could significantly affect fish production in the Mekong, home to the world's largest inland fishery.

Last year, the MRC predicted up to a 40% reduction in Mekong fish stocks of by 2020, and up to 80% by 2040 as a result of hydropower dams in the region.

With more dam-building plans in sight, people living downstream could face even more devastating consequences while those upstream consolidate their position.

"A peaceful coexistence of people who share the Mekong River basin can only be achieved through mutual respect, listening to each other and genuine cooperation among riparian governments and people," the Network of Thai People in eight Mekong Provinces, an advocacy group, told DW in a statement.