 A crown or a bucket? When archaeologists make mistakes | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.12.2018

Culture

A crown or a bucket? When archaeologists make mistakes

Archaeology explores the history of mankind. In the search for material heritage, however, scientists' urge to explore and their vanity can transfigure their interpretation of finds, as an exhibition in Hildesheim shows.

  • A golden crown (bpk/RMN-Grand Palais/Hervé Lewandowski)

    Archaeological mistakes and forgeries

    In an amazing state of preservation

    In 1896, the Louvre shelled out 200,000 francs for an ancient gold tiara, believed to have belonged to Scythian king Saitapharnes. A German archaeologist, Adolf Furtwängler, however questioned its authenticity, as the artifact lacked aging. In 1903, a goldsmith from Odessa, Israel Rouchomovsky, admitted to having created the crown, commissioned by Russian dealers.

  • A golden statue of an Egyptian god (Museum der Archäologie Herne/LWL/ S. Brentführer)

    Archaeological mistakes and forgeries

    Much younger than first believed

    In 1960, the city of Hildesheim invested 25,000 Deutsche Marks (equivalent today to €56,000) in the acquisition of a golden depiction of the Egyptian god Amun-Re. Through radiocarbon dating of the statue, it was recently determined that it was not a 3,200-year-old artifact — but rather a fake created a century ago.

  • A fake relief (Historisches Museum Pfalz Speyer/P. Haag-Kirchner)

    Archaeological mistakes and forgeries

    A bricklayer's fine work

    The small town of Rheinzabern in southern Palatinate used to be the site of Roman pottery workshops. In the 19th century, the bricklayer Michael Kaufmann claimed to have found various reliefs, sculptures and ceramics from the ancient Roman settlement while searching for old stones and bricks. They were all strangely similar. It turned out he had produced them himself.

  • A drawing of a unicorn skeleton ( Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz 1749)

    Archaeological mistakes and forgeries

    The last unicorn

    The natural scientist Otto von Guericke (1602 - 1668) was convinced that unicorns had actually existed. In 1663, he reconstructed the skeleton of one using bones found near German town of Quedlinburg. His drawings were published in academic work on fossil science. The bones were actually from boring Ice Age mammoths and rhinos.

  • Stern reporter showing the Hitler Diaries (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pohlert)

    Archaeological mistakes and forgeries

    A legendary discovery

    In April 1983, a reporter for the German magazine "Stern," Gerd Heidemann, presented diaries he claimed belonged to Adolf Hitler. Although authenticated by historians, later, the German Federal Archives declared them a forgery. Gruner + Jahr, the magazine's publisher, had purchased the diaries for 9.3 million Deutsche Marks. Heidemann and forger Konrad Paul-Kujau were sentenced to years in prison.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)


Science should help us to understand connections. So it is up to archaeologists to investigate the cultural development of mankind: Where are our origins, how did our ancestors live, work, fight? How did they travel? Some aspects of our history are already well researched, yet new sensational finds keep popping up.

Read more: 'Restless times' exhibition features Germany's latest archaeological finds

A skeleton with a crown in a bowl (Bayerische Staatsbibliothek/Museum der Archäologie Herne)

What was believed to be a crown ...

In some cases, researchers were so eager to prove a theory that their negligence led to errors — allowing archaeologists to claim they had found unicorn remains or traces allegedly left by the mythical Greek poet Homer.

Just how much imagination can play a trick on you if you want to believe strongly enough that an object is a true discovery is evident in one find: a piece of iron with decorative fittings, a loop design and copper alloy. Researchers quickly came to the conclusion: it had to be a crown.

As it turned out later, it was actually the fitting from a bucket from the 6th century AD.

an ancient bucket (Museum der Archäologie Herne/LVR-Landesmuseum Bonn)

... was actually part of a bucket

Ambition, vanity, business acumen

Beyond the honest mistakes made by researchers in the past, in some cases spectacular artifacts were directly forged for financial gain. Radiocarbon dating methods were not available to test the authenticity of artifacts a century ago, so it's easier to understand how a reputed institution like the Louvre Museum could have fallen for a fake gold crown than how modern-day hoaxes have managed to dupe so many people.

For example, the Hitler Diaries, a 60 volume series of journals allegedly written by the Nazi ruler and made public in 1983, were a particularly bold attempt to fool the world.

In an exhibition titled "Fake & Facts — Wrong Tracks in Archaeology," on show until May 26, 2019, the Roemer and Pelizaeus Museum in Hildesheim is revisiting popular but outdated assumptions about past eras as well as some of the most infamous and expensive cases of forgery.

Click through our picture gallery to find out which mistakes the archaeologists made and what the search for a unicorn has to do with it.

