A Conscious Approach to Commodities

Are we overly dependent on raw materials and their supply chains? Could the crisis have been predicted and is recycling construction waste good for the climate?

Should nature be patented and could traditionally-made clothing replace fast fashion?

Also on Made in Germany:

A crisis of commodities and supply chains

Smooth-running supply chains are a thing of the past, so how do we tackle the commodities crisis? Concerns are growing as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue to cause disruption. Is the German economy overly dependent on foreign countries?

What is hindsight bias?

There is now general consensus that the commodities crisis was unavoidable - but was it really? Behavioral economists don’t think so. Nor do they think it likely to repeat itself in exactly the same way. They blame our thinking on “hindsight bias.”

Sustainable building with concrete waste

A Berlin-based startup recycles construction waste and debris from demolished houses. They are aiming to create more innovative methods that make building with concrete cheaper and more environmentally friendly.

Biopiracy: Exploiting communities and nature

Corporations exploit the wisdom Indigenous communities have about nature to patent and sell it for revenue. But they’re essentially stealing knowledge from people who aren’t seeing any of the profits, which is worth billions.

Sustainable fashion from Indonesia

SukhaCitta is a fashion brand that’s also a pioneer. Using a traditional process, they produce clothing that’s sold all over the world while also tackling the exploitation of women in Indonesia.

