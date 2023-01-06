  1. Skip to content
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Made in Germany

A Conscious Approach to Commodities

18 minutes ago

Are we overly dependent on raw materials and their supply chains? Could the crisis have been predicted and is recycling construction waste good for the climate?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ln9D

 Should nature be patented and could traditionally-made clothing replace fast fashion?

 

Also on Made in Germany

 

Symbolbild Lieferkette
Image: Rupert Oberhäuser/IMAGO

A crisis of commodities and supply chains

Smooth-running supply chains are a thing of the past, so how do we tackle the commodities crisis? Concerns are growing as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue to cause disruption. Is the German economy overly dependent on foreign countries?

 

 

 

Symbolbild - Jetzt oder Später
Image: Colourbox/ChristianChan

What is hindsight bias?

There is now general consensus that the commodities crisis was unavoidable - but was it really? Behavioral economists don’t think so. Nor do they think it likely to repeat itself in exactly the same way. They blame our thinking on “hindsight bias.”

 

 

 

Sustainable building with concrete waste

A Berlin-based startup recycles construction waste and debris from demolished houses. They are aiming to create more innovative methods that make building with concrete cheaper and more environmentally friendly.

 

Biopiracy: Exploiting communities and nature

Corporations exploit the wisdom Indigenous communities have about nature to patent and sell it for revenue. But they’re essentially stealing knowledge from people who aren’t seeing any of the profits, which is worth billions.

 

Sustainable fashion from Indonesia

SukhaCitta is a fashion brand that’s also a pioneer. Using a traditional process, they produce clothing that’s sold all over the world while also tackling the exploitation of women in Indonesia.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 11.01.2023 – 00:30 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 05:30 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 11.30 UTC 
WED 11.01.2023 – 15:30 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 22.30 UTC 
THU 12.01.2023 – 02:30 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 06:30 UTC
FRI 13.01.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 12.01.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Related topics

DW's Top Story

